Milagro Achieves Breakthrough Results With Tampa General Hospital Now Available In Connection Hub On Epic Showroom

Milagro has defined an implementation process with TGH that sets the foundation for future deployments, broadening access to Milagro's innovative, automated solution that tackles critical healthcare finance challenges.

Key achievements of the TGH and Milagro partnership include:



Reduction in reimbursement denial rates – more than 95% decrease in denials related to surgical coding errors.

Improvement in revenue capture – resulting in millions of dollars of revenue annually for TGH.

Automation of same-day surgical code change requests – enabling real-time adjustments for clinically appropriate changes in surgical plans.

Mitigation of "down-coding" financial impacts – reducing revenue loss from inaccurate or delayed code submissions.

Impacting medical coding workforce challenges – alleviating the strain caused by the pervasive shortage of medical billing associates across the healthcare industry. Enabling coding professionals to focus on complex tasks – by automating routine coding processes, allowing skilled staff to concentrate on high-value, intricate coding scenarios.

This successful partnership stemmed from ongoing communication and a shared vision between Milagro and TGH to leverage AI for enhanced efficiency in healthcare.

Milagro's AI-driven technology, seamlessly integrated into existing workflows allows healthcare organizations to:



Improve coding accuracy

Virtually eliminate pre-authorization mismatch denials

Reduce coder shortages Accelerate revenue cycles

Milagro remains dedicated to developing solutions that help healthcare providers maximize revenue while enhancing their operational performance.

About Milagro

Established in 2020 by a team of leading medical data experts, Milagro is dedicated to simplifying medical coding and streamlining coding operations. Milagro is leading the change in autonomous medical coding with cutting-edge technology that automates coding processes.

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation

