Iowa Innovation Puts Green Ammonia To The Test

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is exactly the kind of bold, collaborative problem solving rural communities need," said Sam Caton, Interim CEO and EVP of Sales at Landus. "By producing fertilizer locally, we're giving farmers more control and reducing exposure to supply disruptions. Boone is setting the standard for what's possible when tech, infrastructure, and agriculture align."

The Boone site is just the beginning. A larger, 20-ton-per-day green ammonia facility is currently under construction in Eagle Grove, Iowa, signaling a commitment to scaling this model in rural communities.

"By improving access to this critical raw material, we are eliminating a long, costly and unreliable supply chain that directly helps local farmers, like here in Boone, Iowa," said Hiro Iwanaga, co-founder and CEO of Talusag. "By producing this essential fertilizer input at locally distributed sites, we are directly supporting Iowa farmers and ensuring they have reliable access to what they need for their crops regardless of global market conditions."

Anhydrous ammonia is a key nitrogen fertilizer, prized for its high nitrogen content and cost-efficiency-making it especially effective for boosting corn yields. Green ammonia is chemically identical to conventional anhydrous ammonia, but it's produced using on-site solar power, air, and water. This locally based production model gives farmers more control over costs and reduces dependence on high cost global suppliers.

"We're applying the same nitrogen farmers know and trust, but with a new production model behind it," said Scott Ahrenholtz, Technical Agronomist at Landus. "This trial gives us a chance to observe how green ammonia performs in our soils, how it integrates into existing practices, and what it could mean for crop health and yields long term."

Planting began the week of April 14, making it the first corn crop in the U.S. that will be grown with American-made, green ammonia. This test plot will be monitored throughout the 2025 growing season for agronomic performance against control strips using anhydrous ammonia. Landus and Talusag will host field days to showcase the development of the test. Interested parties can look for more information about those events online at Landus.

About Landus

Landus is a forward-thinking agriculture solutions company that keeps the farmer at the center of every decision we make. We connect thousands of farmer-owners with the world through grain, agronomy, and distribution, deploying traditional and nontraditional methods fueled by innovation and sustainability. Our $3 billion business touches 34 states and 16 countries. To learn more about Landus, and the company's commitment to solving critical issues for the farmer of tomorrow, please visit: landus.

About Talusag

‍Founded in 2021, Talusag is an agriculture technology and energy infrastructure company that deploys and operates the first and only commercial, modular green ammonia production systems. With the mission to provide affordable fertilizer and fuels to all, Talusag is developing a distributed network of green ammonia systems to locally produce this critical raw material in a more cost-competitive and reliable way across the globe. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Landus