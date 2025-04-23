Global Recognition Awardee Maurice Weber Aims To Help 1 Billion People Manage Their Money Better

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HenriPay transformed banking into a learning game under CEO Maurice Weber. Their app Henri turns money management into fun competition, helping users save 27 percent more in six months.









Photo Courtesy of Maurice Adam Weber

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HenriPay Holding N.V. has announced its mission to help one billion people worldwide achieve financial fitness through its neobanking application, Henri. The company, which changed its name from HB Holding N.V. in December 2024, has positioned itself in the fintech sector with its approach that extends beyond typical banking services.

HenriPay has grown dramatically since moving from real estate to fintech, boosting its market value from $500 million to $4 billion in just two years. The company's main product, Henri, stands out in the competitive neobanking market by guiding users toward financial wellness rather than simply processing transactions.

Making Money Talk Less Boring

The Henri app tackles the financial literacy gap by turning complex money topics into accessible, engaging content. Users gain access to educational tools that simplify financial concepts alongside practical guidance for daily money management. The platform adds game elements that let users compete with friends, creating social motivation for developing better financial habits.

Weber's efforts have also earned him a prestigious accolade: a 2025 Global Recognition Award for his exceptional contributions to financial technology and leadership in the fintech sector. This honor highlights his success in creating groundbreaking solutions that address longstanding challenges in personal finance management.

From Building Houses to Building Wealth Apps

HenriPay's growth represents a strategy that has delivered extraordinary results for the company and its investors. The December 2024 rebranding aligned the company's public identity with its core mission and product offerings.

The company has created multiple new offerings beyond Henri, including a "frictionless bars" concept and other ventures in development. These creations showcase HenriPay's commitment to improving financial services across various contexts, creating a comprehensive system for financial wellness.

“A Global Recognition Award further emphasizes Weber's leadership capabilities and his ability to inspire teams toward ambitious goals while maintaining disciplined execution,” notes Alex Sterling of the Global Recognition Awards, adding that Weber's vision for Henripay continues to resonate globally as the company expands into new markets and develops enhanced tools tailored for diverse user needs.

Teaching the World to Save, One App at a Time

HenriPay distinguishes itself from rivals through its focus on behavioral change rather than just providing transaction services. Recent user data reveals that Henri customers achieve, on average, a 27 percent improvement in savings rates within the first six months of using the application.

HenriPay aims to lead in financial wellness technology, with Henri as the foundation of its offerings. The company plans to develop additional tools that address financial needs across different life stages. Weber's recognition with a Global Recognition Award honors his achievements and his admirable goal to help individuals worldwide through accessible and effective financial solutions.

