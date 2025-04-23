Delores J. Dillard's Memoirs Of Africa: 30 Years In The Making

Memoirs of Africa, 1996 to 2009

Author Dillard waited decades to step foot in West Africa, and when she finally did, it changed everything.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Even before we set foot on their land, there are some locations that speak to our spirits. Nigeria was that location for Delores J. Dillard. Three decades later, what began as a dream in 1974 became a reality, proving how perseverance and faith can transform far-flung dreams into actual realities. Dillard describes her time in West Africa in “Memoirs of Africa, 1996 to 2009,” highlighting the teachings, relationships, and intense feelings she experienced.Author Dillard proves that dreams never die by bringing her long-awaited journey to life. She reflects on the relationships, culture, and transformative experiences that made the wait worthwhile as she reminisces about her time in Nigeria. Readers will experience the satisfaction of finally entering a location that has always seemed like home, the beauty of patience, and faith throughout the 36 pages.Her faith has been the cornerstone of her journey as she steps into a land she longed to see for most of her life. Her words encourage readers to hold on to their dreams, no matter how long the wait.This powerful memoir will be showcased at the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26–27, 2025, at the Olympus Story House booth (#182) in the Gold Zone, South Trousdale. It is also available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major digital bookstores.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Elmer Alexander Teves

Olympus Story House

+1 818-860-4130

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.