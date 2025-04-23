The Lucky Group Awarded Gold Stevie® Award For 'Founding Team Of The Year'

The Lucky Group's founding team honored for redefining home financing and driving innovation in real estate

- Stevie Award JudgeAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Lucky Group , LLC is proud to announce that its founding team has been honored with the Gold StevieAward for“Founding Team of the Year” in the 2024 American Business Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores the team's pioneering work in transforming the path to homeownership for underserved buyers across the United States.Led by co-founders Jesse Coody and Hannah Coody , The Lucky Group has built a vertically integrated, full-cycle real estate ecosystem that reimagines how owner-financing works. At the heart of this model is Coody & Co. Financing , a dedicated platform that pre-qualifies credit-conscious and self-employed homebuyers who are traditionally excluded from conventional mortgage options. Rather than forcing clients to choose from a small pool of seller-financed properties, Coody & Co. empowers buyers to select any home on the open market. Once approved, the company purchases the home and immediately resells it through a structured owner-financing arrangement. This model not only eliminates the limitations of typical seller-financing, but also creates a scalable, repeatable solution that serves families across income levels-while offering built-in protections and long-term sustainability.“Your work shows both innovation and compassion in action, making a true impact on the lives of many aspiring homeowners,” said one of the Stevie Awards judges.“This is a compelling founding team solving a real market gap with a smart, scalable model.”Since launching in 2024, The Lucky Group and Coody & Co. Financing have:.Processed thousands of applications and originated over $10 million in transactions.Helped dozens of families transition from renting to homeownership through non-predatory lending terms.Built and tested their model through a Consulting Program that proved both the investor returns and borrower impact across 10 initial deals, with an average 23% IRR.Scaled operations from Texas to 10 states, with additional market expansion on the horizon.Earned the Silver Award for Most Innovative Company of 2024 in the Best in Biz Awards and featured in Top 100 MagazineThe company's next phase of growth is supported by the strategic expansion of its internal financing arm-enabling increased reach, operational scale, and long-term program sustainability.“This award is a reflection of our mission to challenge the status quo in home financing,” said Hannah Coody, Co-Founder and COO.“We're building more than a company-we're building a system that works for families who've been told 'no' for far too long.”About the StevieAwardsThe Stevie Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the global business community, recognizing outstanding achievements in organizations of all sizes across more than 60 countries. The American Business Awards-its flagship program in the U.S.-celebrate excellence in corporate performance, innovation, and leadership across a wide range of industries.

