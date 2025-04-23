Partner Real Estate Lists Remodeled Diamond Bar Home In Walnut Valley School District For $1.4M

DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A turnkey, two-story residence in the sought-after Walnut Valley Unified School District has just hit the market. Listed at $1,400,000, the 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home at 1165 Clear Creek Canyon Drive is presented by Julie Lai (DRE #02174804) and Rudy Lira Kusuma (DRE #01820322) of Partner Real Estate.Set on a nearly 10,000-square-foot lot, this 2,582-square-foot home blends thoughtful upgrades with a functional layout ideal for multigenerational living. Key highlights include a downstairs bedroom and full bath, a spacious living room with soaring ceilings, and an open-concept remodeled kitchen and family room-ideal for modern family life and entertaining.“This home offers the total package: size, location, and top-tier upgrades-all within one of the most coveted school districts in Southern California,” said listing agent Julie Lai.Recent improvements span both form and function: new HVAC system, new heating furnace, updated kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint inside and out, new carpet and laminate flooring, updated windows, a new sprinkler system, and new kitchen backsplash.Outside, the private backyard provides ample space for gatherings or relaxation, while the two-car garage and extended driveway offer additional parking and RV space-a rare find in this neighborhood.Located in South Diamond Bar, the property is minutes from supermarkets, parks, shopping centers, and commuter access via the 60 and 57 freeways-making it ideal for buyers seeking both convenience and a quiet residential atmosphere.1165 Clear Creek Canyon Dr is now available for private tours. For more details or to schedule a showing, contact Partner Real Estate at

