Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Leaders Launch The Celebrations Of 50Th Anniversary In Accra

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) launches the beginig of activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the regional bloc today, April 22, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

Welcoming dignitaries to the Golden Jubilee launch, H.E. Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, reaffirmed Ghana's unwavering commitment to the political and economic liberation of West Africa and the deeper integration of the region.

“Fifty years on, ECOWAS has every reason to celebrate its evolvement from a modest economic cooperation framework into a dynamic, multifaceted regional community, championing not only economic integration but also peace, security and social development,” he stated.

In his address, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted the Community's progress in peacekeeping, integration, trade liberalisation, infrastructure, and energy access. He cited key milestones such as the Free Movement Protocol, the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme-benefiting over 15,000 companies-and strategic infrastructure projects like the Lagos–Abidjan and Abidjan–Praia corridors. He also lauded ECOWAS's peace efforts in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire, and The Gambia, noting the milestone of zero piracy incidents in 2024.

“Our objective is to celebrate, reflect and recalibrate our community,” Dr. Touray stated. He called for stronger collaboration to overcome trade and infrastructure challenges, tackle security threats, and unlock the full potential of ECOWAS's 400 million-strong market through strategic investment and regional cooperation.

Delivering a message on behalf of H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, H.E. Ambassador (Mrs.) Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, paid tribute to five decades of regional unity and progress while urging Member States to embrace the moment for renewal.

“This moment calls for a renewed commitment to fostering unity and solidarity among Member States,” he declared. He reaffirmed Nigeria's dedication to democracy and regional solidarity, calling for stronger institutions, youth empowerment, and accelerated integration through a single currency and enhanced infrastructure.

In his opening statement, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, emphasized the need for ECOWAS to remain connected to the people it serves, stating that“community citizens must feel that ECOWAS is not just some bureaucracy but a living organisation that understands their hopes and aspirations.”

Underscoring Ghana's commitment to youth empowerment and regional solidarity, President Mahama announced the provision of 1,000 scholarships for young people from across the ECOWAS Region to pursue higher education in Ghanaian universities, a move aimed at expanding educational opportunities and fostering a new generation of West African leaders.

Heads of State and Government of fifteen West African Countries established ECOWAS when they signed the ECOWAS Treaty on May 28, 1975, in Lagos, Nigeria. The Treaty was signed by Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Senegal and Togo.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).