Ghana Sets Stage For Artisanal And Small-Scale Mining (ASM) Reform, Responsible Gold Leadership At Mining In Motion Webinar

The Ashanti Green Initiative (AGI) today hosted a high-level virtual briefing to provide an exclusive preview of the upcoming Mining in Motion Summit, set to take place on June 2–4, 2025 in Accra, Ghana. The webinar, led by mining governance expert Charles Kwarteng Antwi, presented a bold advocacy agenda for formalizing Ghana's artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector, with the aim of positioning the country as a leader in responsible gold production.

“Today's conversation goes beyond gold – it is about people, progress and possibilities. We are here to explore how innovation, responsibility and collective will can transform the artisanal mining sector into a force for good,” said Charles during his keynote.

Ghana, which produces more than 130 metric tonnes of gold annually – 35% of it from ASM – faces a critical inflection point. While the ASM sector supports more than 1.1 million people across over 100 districts, it remains largely informal, limiting miners' access to finance, safety standards and global markets.“The paradox is clear: while ASM contributes over $2 billion in annual gold exports, the very actors producing this gold remain marginalized from its value,” said Charles.“The solution lies in the formalization of the sector, not as a tool for punishment, but to be seen as a tool for empowerment.”

The Mining in Motion Summit, organized by AGI in collaboration with the World Bank, World Gold Council and other global partners, will convene public and private sector leaders, development organizations and traditional authorities. Key participants include H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana, alongside delegations from South Africa, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, ECOWAS, the African Union and the United Nations Development Program.

The event will feature site visits to artisanal mining areas undergoing rehabilitation, and a three-day agenda of panels and working groups focused on responsible sourcing, traceability, formalization strategies and ESG compliance.“[This] is where Africa asserts its place in the global gold economy – not as a passive exporter, but as a standard-setter, innovator and unifier within the space,” said Charles.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of aligning with global gold standards, including the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the London Bullion Market Association's Responsible Gold Guidance and the UAE Good Delivery Standard. However, implementation requires investment and infrastructure.“Setting up a compliance infrastructure comes at a cost: miners need training; cooperatives need formal recognition; certification requires labs, logistics and digital systems. This is why AGI is calling for international investments to ensure desired growth and outcomes,”said Charles.

AGI's long-term vision is to make Ghana a global leader in gold traceability by 2030.“Our vision is one where Ghanaian gold is fully traceable from mine to market, produced under conditions that respect human rights and the environment, recognized globally but rooted locally, and used as a tool not just for export, but for domestic and continental economic empowerment.”

The webinar closed with a message of shared responsibility and opportunity:“Ghana's gold must power more than profits. It must power schools, health clinics, clean rivers, forest restoration and create thriving and sustainable communities.”

To secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit, visit

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.

For sponsorship or delegate opportunities, contact:

...

For interviews or media requests, contact:

... or ...