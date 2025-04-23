403
Brazil’S Debt Crisis Mirrors Advanced Economies As IMF Projects 100% Debt-To-GDP By 2029
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts Brazil's gross public debt will surge to 92% of GDP in 2025, nearing 100% by 2029, placing the country in a fiscal league typically occupied by advanced economies like the U.S. and France.
This trajectory, as outlined in the IMF's October 2024 Fiscal Monitor, represents a sharp deterioration from previous estimates. It underscores growing systemic risks for Latin America's largest economy.
Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to climb 10.8 percentage points during President Lula's term, reaching 94.7% by 2026. The country now trails only China, Egypt, and Ukraine among emerging markets in debt burden.
Unlike peers averaging 70.8% debt-to-GDP in 2024, Brazil's ratio exceeds 87.6% this year, with the gap expected to widen to 22.4 points by 2026. High interest rates dominate the crisis.
The central bank's Selic rate, fixed at 14.25%, has pushed net interest payments to 6% of GDP-triple the emerging-market average. Nominal deficits, combining primary spending and interest costs, will hit 8.6% of GDP in 2025, second only to Bolivia globally.
“Debt dynamics here are explosive,” said BTG Pactual economist Fábio Serrano.“Without correction, Brazil risks a sovereign premium spike.” The IM attributes the spiral to weak fiscal adjustments and reliance on temporary measures.
Brazil's Debt Dilemma
Despite a 2023 primary surplus of 0.3% of GDP, the fund projects deficits through 2026, with a 0.7% shortfall in 2025. Structural issues like tax expenditures exceeding 7% of GDP and inefficient revenue collection exacerbate the strain.
Divergent accounting methods mask the severity domestically. Brazil's central bank reports debt at 78.5% of GDP by excluding Treasury bonds held internally, while the IMF's broader metric includes these liabilities.
Either way, debt is rising faster than GDP, which the IMF now expects to grow just 2% annually through 2026. Investors highlight parallels to 2015, when debt peaked during a recession, but warn today's risks are deeper.
“The 2015 crisis saw quick corrections,” said economist Luciana Srour.“Now, we face entrenched deficits, costlier debt, and global rate pressures.”
Brazil's debt trajectory outpaces regional peers like Mexico (53% of GDP by 2029) and Colombia (58.4%), with only Venezuela faring worse. The IMF urges reforms: broadening tax bases, slashing subsidies, and binding multiyear budgets to fiscal rules.
Yet the government's latest targets-a 0.25% surplus by 2026-lack credibility against its rosy debt projections. Markets demand tougher action as Brazil's debt nears 100% of GDP, a threshold that triggered austerity in Europe and rating downgrades for Italy.
For a developing economy, such debt levels are unprecedented and unsustainable. Unlike advanced nations, Brazi lacks the monetary sovereignty or growth engines to offset austerity's drag.
The IMF's warning is clear: without credible reforms, Brazil's debt crisis will escalate from a local liability to a global risk.
