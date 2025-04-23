403
China Rejects US Trade Negotiations Under Threat, Demands Equal Dialogue
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chinese Ministry of Commerce declared Wednesday it remains open to resolving tariff disputes with the United States but refuses to negotiate under coercion, signaling defiance amid escalating tensions.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated,“If we fight, we fight to the end; if we talk, the door stays wide open,” emphasizing that discussions must occur“on equal footing, without threats.”
The remarks follow President Donald Trump's claim that tariffs on Chinese goods-currently at 145%-would“drop substantially” but not reach zero. Washington's strategy combines aggressive tariffs with offers of exemptions to nations limiting trade with China.
Over 70 countries, including Japan and South Korea, have engaged the U for relief, while Beijing retaliated with 125% duties on American exports.
The standoff has slashed bilateral trade, disrupted global supply chains, and risks 740,000 US job losses by year-end, according to analysts. China warns allies against“appeasing” US demands, threatening reciprocal measures against nations that compromise its interests.
Trump suspended tariffs for most trading partners this month but intensified pressure on Beijing, framing the conflict as a bid to reset“unfair” trade terms.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the tariffs unsustainable, hinting at eventual de-escalation, while China's Foreign Ministry condemned US tactics as“hegemonic politics.”
Global merchandise trade has already dipped 0.2%, with US consumers facing rising prices and industries like agriculture and tech grappling with bottlenecks.
Beijing positions itself as a defender of multilateralism, urging cooperation to resist“unilateral bullying.” Yet its export curbs on critical minerals and blacklisting of US firms reveal a parallel readiness for economic combat.
With neither side conceding ground, the stalemate threatens prolonged disruption, underscoring the high stakes for businesses and economies entangled in the world's largest trad rift.
