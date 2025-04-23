403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombia’S Trade Deficit Widens In February 2025 Amid Shifting Export-Import Dynamics
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's trade deficit reached $1.24 billion in February 2025, up 63% from $762 million in the same month last year, according to data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).
The gap reflects a 0.8% annual drop in exports to $3.78 billion and a 9.1% surge in imports to $5.3 billion. Over January-February 2025, the cumulative deficit hit $2.52 billion, a 36.5% increase from early 2024.
Export declines centered on coal and petroleum products, with fuel sector shipments falling 17.5% by value. This outweighed growth in agricultural goods like coffee (up 68%) and gold (up 38%). Non-mining exports now represent 60% of total shipments, up from 53% in 2024.
The United States remains Colombia's top trade partner, absorbing 28.8% of exports, though China has become the largest import source, driving a bilateral deficit of $1.24 billion in January 2025 alone.
Imports climbed to $5.38 billion in January 2025, led by manufactured goods (74% of purchases) and agricultural products. The shift toward Chinese electronics and machinery contributed to a 27% annual rise in imports from China.
Regional trade provided partial relief, with surpluses of $108 million with Ecuador and $55 million with Venezuela. Structural challenges persist as Colombia's extractive industries face declining global prices and production.
Colombia's Trade Outlook 2025
Fuel exports fell 10.5% in February despite stable oil prices. Meanwhile, domestic demand for foreign goods grew 8.5% year-over-year, outpacing the 1.7% expansion in non-mining exports.
Analysts note the agricultural sector's 29.5% growth in early 2025 signals diversification potential but remains insufficient to offset broader imbalances.
The deficit aligns with OECD projections of 2.8% GDP growth for Colombia in 2025, highlighting reliance on consumption-driven expansion. With manufacturing imports dominating and key exports remaining volatile, policymakers are under pressure to stabilize trade flows.
They aim to achieve this through industrial upgrades and targeted export incentives. Market observers caution that sustained deficits could test Colombia's current account resilience if commodity markets weaken further.
The gap reflects a 0.8% annual drop in exports to $3.78 billion and a 9.1% surge in imports to $5.3 billion. Over January-February 2025, the cumulative deficit hit $2.52 billion, a 36.5% increase from early 2024.
Export declines centered on coal and petroleum products, with fuel sector shipments falling 17.5% by value. This outweighed growth in agricultural goods like coffee (up 68%) and gold (up 38%). Non-mining exports now represent 60% of total shipments, up from 53% in 2024.
The United States remains Colombia's top trade partner, absorbing 28.8% of exports, though China has become the largest import source, driving a bilateral deficit of $1.24 billion in January 2025 alone.
Imports climbed to $5.38 billion in January 2025, led by manufactured goods (74% of purchases) and agricultural products. The shift toward Chinese electronics and machinery contributed to a 27% annual rise in imports from China.
Regional trade provided partial relief, with surpluses of $108 million with Ecuador and $55 million with Venezuela. Structural challenges persist as Colombia's extractive industries face declining global prices and production.
Colombia's Trade Outlook 2025
Fuel exports fell 10.5% in February despite stable oil prices. Meanwhile, domestic demand for foreign goods grew 8.5% year-over-year, outpacing the 1.7% expansion in non-mining exports.
Analysts note the agricultural sector's 29.5% growth in early 2025 signals diversification potential but remains insufficient to offset broader imbalances.
The deficit aligns with OECD projections of 2.8% GDP growth for Colombia in 2025, highlighting reliance on consumption-driven expansion. With manufacturing imports dominating and key exports remaining volatile, policymakers are under pressure to stabilize trade flows.
They aim to achieve this through industrial upgrades and targeted export incentives. Market observers caution that sustained deficits could test Colombia's current account resilience if commodity markets weaken further.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment