Mexico’S Public Debt Hits Six-Year Peak Amid Fiscal Pressures And Global Headwinds
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's public debt has surged to 60.7% of GDP in 2025, its highest level since 2019, driven by rising borrowing costs, currency volatility, and inherited fiscal challenges from the previous administration.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed the figure, citing tighter global credit conditions and Mexico's elevated deficit spending as key factors.
President Claudia Sheinbaum's government now faces balancing fiscal consolidation with infrastructure and social programs amid an economic contraction projected by the IMF.
The debt burden reflects both structural and cyclical pressures. Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration left office with debt at 51.4% of GDP in 2024, fueled by flagship projects like the Tren Maya and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec corridor.
Sheinbaum's 2025 budget aims to cut the fiscal deficit to 3.2% of GDP from nearly 6% in 2024, authorizing 1.5 trillion pesos in domestic borrowing and $15.5 billion externally.
Despite these measures, the broader Saldo Histórico de los Requerimientos Financieros del Sector Público (SHRFSP) debt metric is expected to reach 52.7% of GDP by 2025, per BBVA Research, exceeding government forecasts.
Servicing the debt consumes 1.4 trillion pesos annually, a 5.4% real increase from 2024. Higher bond yields and peso depreciation have amplified costs, with Mexico's recent $8.5 billion international bond sale including a 30-year tranche priced at 7.375%.
Investors demand greater risk premiums amid concerns over constitutional reforms and potential credit rating downgrades. A loss of investment-grade status could add 73.9 billion pesos yearly to debt service costs.
Mexico's Economic Crossroads
The IMF's 0.3% GDP contraction forecast for 2025 clashes with Sheinbaum's growth optimism tied to her“Plan México,” targeting top-10 global economic status by 2030.
Private economists remain skeptical, with 71% predicting worsening conditions in Bank of Mexic surveys. The administration's 2025 budget includes MX$9 trillion in spending, prioritizing social programs while reducing infrastructure investment temporarily.
Tax revenue remains stagnant at 14.5% of GDP, limiting fiscal flexibility. Global trade tensions add complexity. U.S. protectionist policies under President Donald Trump have slowed nearshoring momentum, while Mexico's new tariffs and USMCA renegotiation risks cloud the outlook.
The peso has weakened 12% against the dollar since January, raising import costs. Banxico's interest rate cuts to 9% aim to stimulate growth but risk fueling inflation, projected at 3.5% for 2025.
Mexico's debt trajectory underscores the challenge of sustaining public investment while managing external shocks. With debt levels nearing 20 trillion pesos and growth uncertain, Sheinbaum's team must navigate investor skepticism and structural reforms to avoid long-term fiscal instability.
