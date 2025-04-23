403
Argentina’S Private Sector Wages Reach Highest Level Since 2017, Driven By Real Gains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's private-sector workers now earn real wages at their highest level since 2017, marking a pivotal shift after a 16% decline between 2017 and 2023.
President Javier Milei's aggressive reforms-including slashing public spending by 30%, abolishing currency controls, and deregulating markets-have stabilized inflation from 272% in 2023 to 117.8% in 2024, with monthly rates dropping to 2.2% by January 2025.
The IMF projects 5.5% GDP growth in 2025, fueled by rebounding consumption and investment. Milei's elimination of the“cepo cambiario” currency clamp unified exchange rates, narrowing the gap between official and parallel dollars from 200% under the previous government to 3%.
This reform, paired with a $20 billion IMF agreement, enabled Argentina to introduce a managed float system in April 2025, stabilizing the peso within a band of 1,000–1,400 per dollar. Central Bank reserves are expected to double to $8 billion by 2026.
Formal private-sector wages now range between €1,200 and €1,300 monthly, though informal workers-40% of the workforce-saw incomes drop 22% in early 2025.
Argentina's Economic Recovery
Poverty rates initially spiked to 53% post-reforms but fell to 38% by March 2025 as inflation eased. The fiscal deficit turned to a surplus for the first time since 2010, with public spending cuts equivalent to 15% of GDP.
Sectoral growth diverges: construction and manufacturing expanded 11% and 3.4% quarterly in late 2024, while agriculture and mining drove export rebounds.
Critics highlight lingering inequality, with the Gini coefficient hitting a 20-year high. Yet business confidence grows-J.P. Morgan notes a“V-shaped” recovery, with 9.9% annualized Q4 2024 growth.
Milei's approval remains at 58%, the highest for any Argentine leader 15 months into office since 2003. Challenges persist: sustaining austerity during 2025 elections, normalizing forex markets, and managing inflation's stickiness amid regulated price adjustments.
For now, Argentina's mercantile revival-built on fiscal discipline and market liberalization-offers a blueprint for post-crisis recovery, albeit with uneven gains.
