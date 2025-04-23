Francis House Children's Hospice Hike Secures Headline Sponsor

MENAFN - Pressat) Francis House Children's Hospice has announced the headline sponsor of its Cheshire Three Peaks Challenge, and Cardinal Partnership is set to play a key role.

The event returns on Sunday, 22 June 2025, and will see hundreds of walkers hiking across the spectacular Macclesfield countryside.

The challenge draws families, corporate teams and enthusiastic individuals opting for either a strenuous 13.6 mile climb offering stunning views from the summits of Tegg's Nose, Shutlingsloe and Shining Tor, or a family friendly energetic 6.5 mile ramble through beautiful moorland and woodland.

The Cardinal Partnership, the world's biggest employee-owned logistics business, has been supporting Francis House since 2019 through a variety of fundraising initiatives and is proud to sponsor the event once again. A team from its Manchester head office, will undertake the walk to raise additional funds.

Francis House supports more than 600 families from across Greater Manchester and Cheshire from its base in Didsbury, Manchester. All money raised from the event will go towards providing specialist care for children, teenagers and young adults with life-limiting conditions in a homely, happy and secure place.

Rachel Nasiri, Francis House fundraising officer expressed her gratitude to Cardinal Partnership for their sponsorship.

The hospice needs more than £4.8 million in charitable donations each year to continue to provide its services which include respite care, sibling support and bereavement support.

“Both walks offer stunning views winding through the picturesque Cheshire countryside. On offer is a brilliant opportunity to support a much-loved children's charity whilst enjoying the great outdoors. I want to encourage anyone with a good level of fitness to join us on this challenge and register today.”

Routes start at Tegg's Nose Country Park and are fully-flagged providing the opportunity to enjoy the scenery with rest-stop checkpoints for refreshments.

Registration for the event is £22 for the longer route which also includes a packed lunch and £15 for the shorter route. Entry for under-16s is free and must be accompanied by an adult. Route guides and a T-shirt are also provided along with tips on how to raise sponsorship.

