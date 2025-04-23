A Breakthrough In Wound Management: Lifenet Health Unveils Dermacell® Porous, Now Accessible Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dermacell Porous is designed to help close chronic wounds in four or fewer applications, making it 1 of 26 skin substitute grafts and cellular or tissue-based products (CTPs) covered under Medicare's new Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs) now planned to go into effect January 1, 2026.This innovative solution expands LifeNet Health's extensive portfolio of regenerative wound solutions , reinforcing its commitment to providing clinicians with advanced, accessible options for wound care.

"We applied Dermacell® Porous to a deep diabetic wound that had resisted healing. In just three weeks, it was fully closed." – Kenny Luong, DPM, FACFAS

Dermacell Porous stands out for its thin, durable, and naturally porous structure, enhanced by LifeNet Health's proprietary Matracell® technology for superior performance.2,12 Unlike other product alternatives, LifeNet Health's advanced technologies result in an extracellular matrix (ECM) that contains all the collagens, elastin, proteins, growth factors, matrikines, and cytokines present in the donor tissue.5,6 The advanced processing and terminal sterilization technologies also render Dermacell Porous sterile with validated viral inactivation, providing healthcare professionals and their patients with the peace of mind they deserve.4,8

Dr. Loan Lam, Medical Director of Wound Services at United Vein & Vascular Centers, was the first clinic to utilize Dermacell Porous and continues to be very impressed with the clinical outcomes. "With Dermacell Porous, not only does a thin intact dermal structure provide a good initial physical scaffold, but we see faster incorporation and better integration, and more predictable healing," said Dr Lam.

Clinical studies and randomized trials show a 135% higher healing rate and 148% greater wound reduction with Dermacell AWM/Porous compared to standard dressings.9 Additionally, a Dermacell AWM/Porous study on Wagner 3 and 4 wounds demonstrated an 84% lower amputation rate .10 Dermacell Porous is yet another way LifeNet Health continues to give healing every advantage.

Daniel Osborne, Chief Growth Officer at LifeNet Health, emphasized the company's broader mission, "At LifeNet Health, our goal is to transform patients' lives through innovation and compassionate care. The introduction of Dermacell Porous is testament to our commitment to addressing critical health care challenges and ensuring greater access to regenerative wound care solutions. This product reflects our dedication to honoring donors by delivering advancements that promote healing and empower both patients and health care providers."

Dermacell Porous offers key benefits for wound closure, including faster full incorporation with enhanced vascularization and cell infiltration, an intact dermal structure, and easy non-sided application.5-7, 11 It's ready to use straight from the package with room-temperature shelf stability, simplifying storage and logistics for healthcare professionals.7

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health is a global leader in regenerative medicine, providing a comprehensive range of transplant solutions from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies. LifeNet Health's mission is to improve the quality of human life by advancing medical possibilities in transplantation and research.

