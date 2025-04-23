William Condrell, MD Now Offering A More Personalized Approach To Healthcare With The Concierge Choice From Concierge Choice Physicians

Exclusive program offers patients greater convenience, time and support to achieve their best health

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, today announced that William Condrell, MD, an internist with a private practice called Condrell Primary Care (formerly Spring Valley Internal Medicine) in Washington, DC and Bethesda, MD, has enrolled in the company's concierge medicine program - an enhanced service that provides patients with more time, support and greater connectivity between doctor and patient.

The Concierge Choice by CCP is a unique concierge medicine style that allows physicians to offer patients an exclusive membership program while maintaining their entire patient panel. Patients who choose not to join remain in the practice and are cared for by a team of physician extenders with the doctor's guidance and supervision. Membership is simply an option for those patients who want the assurance they will always see their chosen physician for appointments. No patients are dismissed, and referral networks remain intact.

Dr. Condrell launched his program because of the high demand for his attention and support. "Within our large practice with multiple providers, it became increasingly difficult to always satisfy patients who only wanted to see me for appointments," said Dr. Condrell. "All of my patients are important to me. I want to make sure their varied needs are met. This flexible Concierge Choice approach gives my patients control over their practice experience, and I'm really happy with positive response the program has received."

Patients who enroll in Dr. Condrell's Concierge Choice program pay an annual fee that allows him to provide services that go beyond what could be offered in a traditional practice. They include: easy to secure, conveniently scheduled appointments that are always with Dr. Condrell; Dr. Condrell's private cell phone number for easy after-hours connectivity should an urgent need arise; enhanced medical advocacy and coordination with all other healthcare providers; and a dedicated office staff with a focus on service to assist patients. Children between the ages of 18-26 also receive complimentary membership when their parent joins.

Condrell Primary Care has two locations, 4910 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Suite 114, Washington, DC and 5616 Shields Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817. For more information about Dr. Condrell's Concierge Choice program, please call 877.888.5590 or email [email protected]

About William Condrell, MD

William Condrell, MD, is an internal medicine physician with a private medical practice called Condrell Primary Care, located in Washington, DC and Bethesda, MD. He enjoys being a physician and genuinely looks forward to seeing his patients every day. Dr. Condrell earned his Bachelor of Arts in biology from Pomona College in Claremont, California. He then graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, DC, with a Master of Science before earning his Doctor of Medicine from Georgetown University School of Medicine. After graduating, he completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Georgetown University Medical Center. Dr. Condrell specializes in acute and urgent care, annual physicals, cardiac evaluations, preventative health, sports injuries, and vaccinations. Dr. Condrell believes it is most important to get to know his patients and encourages them to ask questions, so he fully understands their needs. He creates a relationship with patients that allows their participation in determining treatment options. His excellence is recognized by many, as he was awarded Top Doctor by Washingtonian Magazine every year for more than ten years.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice PhysiciansTM is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today-Hybrid and FullFlexTM. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size-from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations-both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit

