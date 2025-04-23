Hoag Memorial Hospital, Dr. William Moore Thompson Sued In Orange County Superior Court

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander & Associates filed a lawsuit on behalf of a man who alleges he was sexually assaulted by Dr. William Moore Thompson.

According to the lawsuit, filed in Orange County Superior Court, Dr. Thompson saw the plaintiff (listed as John Doe to protect his identity) between 2013 and 2019 in Newport Beach, CA. The complaint alleges that during the appointments, Dr. Thompson exploited John Doe for his own sexual gratification. For example, Dr. Thompson is accused of:



Repeatedly pushing plaintiff to perform "anal examinations" and "genital examinations"

Brushing his penis against the plaintiff's buttocks Digitally penetrating the plaintiff's anus despite the plaintiff's objections

Dr. Thompson was known for specializing in infections disease services to the LGBTQ+ community, and multiple lawsuits have been filed alleging similar behavior. In 2023, Dr. Thompson was arrested in Newport Beach at his medical practice where the Orange County District Attorney's Office charged him with more than 20 felony and misdemeanor charges of sexual misconduct.

"It's truly outrageous that Dr. Thompson abused his position of authority to sexually assault my client and so many other men," said attorney Mary Alexander. "Men throughout Orange County went to him in their time of need because of his specialty and he harmed them physically and mentally. He abused an already vulnerable segment of our population, and both he and those who enabled him must be held accountable."

The case is John Doe v. Dr. William Moore Thompson, IV, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Orange County Superior Court, Case No. 30-2025-01472233-CU-PO-CXC.

This case is in addition to several other lawsuits the firm has filed against these same defendants alleging similar behavior, including:

John Doe G.F. v. Dr. William Moore Thompson, IV, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Orange County Superior Court, Case No. 30-2024-01424123-CU-PO-CJC

John Doe A.U. v. Dr. William Moore Thompson, IV, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Orange County Superior Court, Case No. 30-2024-01450837-CU-PO-CJC

John Doe S.W. v. Dr. William Moore Thompson, IV, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Orange County Superior Court, Case No. 30-2024-01443579-CU-PO-NJC

