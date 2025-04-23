Texas Education Agency Renews Amira Learning As Trusted Reading Assessment For Texas First And Second Graders

Amira remains a trusted AI reading assessment for Texas ISDs and educators

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amira Learning (Amira), the leader in accelerating reading outcomes with AI and the Science of Reading, announced that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has renewed Amira as an approved reading instrument for first and second-grade students for the 2025-2026 school year. This decision ensures that all Texas Independent School Districts (ISDs) can continue using Amira Assessment as an approved reading instrument.

Validated by leading universities and state agencies, Amira's screener accelerates literacy outcomes by applying the latest reading and neuroscience with AI. For the past three years, Amira has been a trusted partner in Texas classrooms, providing educators with a fast, accurate, and research-based assessment of foundational literacy skills. With this approval, Amira remains an integral part of Texas' efforts to ensure that every student receives the support they need to become a proficient reader.

Amira's assessment leverages the Texas Primary Reading Inventory (TPRI) and AI to:



Complete individual student screenings in under 22 minutes



Screen all students in a class simultaneously



Determine reading risk factors and intervention needs



Benchmark reading growth across the school year

Screen in both English and Spanish

"We are honored that the Texas Education Agency has once again selected Amira as an approved assessment and it is a testament to the trust Texas educators have placed in our solution," said Mark Angel, CEO of Amira Learning. "We're proud to be serving nearly 600,000 Texas students and look forward to continuing our partnership with districts across the state."

In addition to Amira's assessment, Texas school districts can benefit from Amira Tutor-the world's first, most widely used, and most effective AI-powered reading tutor. Amira Tutor listens to students read aloud and delivers real-time, Science of Reading-based coaching that accelerates reading growth. Teachers receive instant insights and direct links to instructional resources directly from leading HQIM like Bluebonnet Learning and HMH Into Reading and others.

About Amira Learning

Amira Learning accelerates literacy outcomes by delivering the latest reading and neuroscience with AI. Propelling gains exceeding human tutoring, Amira is the only AI edtech validated by university and SEA efficacy research. Amira bridges assessment, instruction, and tutoring across one seamless cycle, helping districts achieve instructional coherence. Serving more than 4+ million students and trusted by more than 2,000 districts and schools worldwide, Amira is the intelligent assistant teachers need to turn students into motivated and masterful readers. Visit to learn more.

