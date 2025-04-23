Questex’S Streamtv Launches “Streamtv Connect” Buyer Program To Power Industry Partnerships At 2025 Show

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Influential executives from Warner Bros. Discovery, Lionsgate, Sony, Pluto TV, Paramount+, Tubi and more to join the show in this exclusive program

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's StreamTV Show , the ultimate gathering for the streaming television industry, today launches StreamTV Connect - an exclusive program aimed at creating real opportunities and partnerships that move the streaming and connected TV industries forward. StreamTV Show takes place June 11-13 in Denver, Colorado. Register here .

Senior-level content buyers, technology leaders, and media buyers from leading companies and exciting startups include:

Warner Bros. Discovery

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Pluto TV

LG Electronics

TelevisaUnivision

Lionsgate

FuboTV

Paramount+

Tubi

Roku

Frndly TV

And more

“This program is about connecting the right people at the right time,” said Kevin Gray, VP, Experiential Technology, Questex.“By facilitating meaningful 1-to-1 conversations, we're giving buyers and sellers the platform to forge valuable partnerships that shape the future of streaming.”

As part of the StreamTV Connect Buyer Program, first-time qualifying buyers will receive a complimentary conference pass to attend the StreamTV Show, taking place June 11–13, 2025 , at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. In addition, buyers will receive a $750 travel stipend as a post-show reimbursement to help cover their expenses.

Buyers interested in joining StreamTV Connect can learn more and apply here .

Interested in meeting buyers 1-to-1 and showcase your solutions? Reach out to join the program.

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn't just a market and expo - it's a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the streaming industry's largest annual event. For more information, visit . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event's official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry's daily monitor. For more information, visit .

About Questex

