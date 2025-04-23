Life For Relief And Development (LIFE) Responds To Earthquake Emergency In Myanmar, Supporting Survivors With Urgent Aid

Life for Relief and Development - Myanmar - Earthquake Emergency Relief 2025

- Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFESOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On March 28th, two devastating earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 6.4 in magnitude struck central Myanmar near Mandalay and Sagaing, claiming more than 3,500 lives and impacting over 17.2 million people across 58 townships. In the wake of this catastrophe, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been actively responding to the crisis with urgent humanitarian assistance in some of the hardest-hit areas.Among the severely affected regions, Bone Ohe Village in Amarapura Township, Mandalay Region, suffered immense tragedy-270 lives were lost, most during Friday prayers at a mosque that collapsed under the tremors. Nearly all homes were destroyed, leaving families displaced under extreme heat and without access to necessities such as food, clean water, shelter, and healthcare.Within 24 hours of the disaster, the responding team was on the ground, conducting rapid needs assessments and launching an emergency response operation. The primary objective was clear: provide immediate, life-saving support to earthquake-affected families struggling for survival.From March 29 onwards, the response team provided:.Hot meals and Ready-to-Eat Food Packs.Emergency nutrition assistance to families who had lost access to kitchens, firewood, and cooking supplies.Culturally appropriate food items, including preserved canned foods, designed to sustain a family for up to two weeksThe operation was guided by a rapid needs assessment that helped prioritize the most vulnerable households. The emergency intervention not only addressed critical hunger and health needs but also provided dignity, comfort, and hope to families who had lost everything.“My name is Daw Phyu Phyu Sein. I am a mother of six daughters. My husband died during Friday prayers when the mosque collapsed. We've been living without shelter, food, or hope-until today. This food pack means survival for my children. I am deeply grateful,” shared one beneficiary.“My name is Daw Zin Mar Win. I have five young children and lost everything in the earthquake. We've had no hot food until now. Today's meal reminded us that someone still cares,” said another mother and survivor.As Myanmar shifts from emergency response to early recovery, the needs remain vast. Families continue to face harsh conditions, compounded by heat, damaged infrastructure, limited access to services, and the looming monsoon season.LIFE is calling for increased support to expand aid efforts and reach more communities left behind.“We are committed to standing with the people of Myanmar through this crisis,” said a Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.“With continued support from our donors and partners, we will provide life-saving assistance and help communities begin the long path to recovery.”Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian relief to communities in need around the world. Since its inception in 1992, LIFE has worked to alleviate poverty, improve education, provide healthcare, and offer emergency relief in countries impacted by conflict, natural disasters, and poverty.

