Admiral Chuck Kubic Has Been Named VFAF Hero Of The Month April 2025 Said Christi Tasker Veterans For America First

Admiral Charles Kubic, Retired Rear Admiral Seabees, has been named VFAF Hero of the Month April 2025 said Christi Tasker National Press Secretary

Admiral Charles Kubic, Retired Rear Admiral Seabees, has been named VFAF Hero of the Month April 2025

Rear Admiral (Ret.) Chuck Kubic served over 32 years in the Navy Civil Engineer Corps, commanding Navy Seabees from the Company to Division level and demonstrating exceptional operational and combat leadership across the Navy and Marine Corps. Notably, he led both the 1st Naval Construction Division and the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force Engineer Group during Operation Iraqi Freedom (2002–2004), experiences chronicled in his book Bridges to Baghdad. A 1985 White House Fellow under President Reagan, he later served as a National Security Policy Advisor to Donald Trump and sat on his National Security Advisory Council. He remains active in national defense policy and veteran advocacy.

In other VFAF news:

VFAF's Real News with Lucretia Hughes maintains over 5 million per month Facebook views. Lucretia's Hughes platform also includes Rumble , Gettr, and Amazon/Roku as well. Hughes was on the gun owners for Trump campaign coalition and is on the NRA outreach team. She has testified before congress and remains a driving force in conservative politics.

On April 12, 2025, the Veterans for America First (VFAF)"Faith Over Fear" rally was hosted by Lucretia Hughes in Loganville Georgia. Broadcast to thousands of online viewers, the rally featured a lineup of speakers and was emceed by Stan Fitzgerald the Political Director for the Georgia State Chapter of Veterans for America First. The speakers included Jared Craig ,JaQuon Stembridge ,Luke Basso ,Reagan Box ,Cindiella Nixon ,Norine Cantor, Lucretia Hughes and Jerone Davison.

Jerone Davison headlined the event coming in from Arizona to Georgia. Jerone Davison is a Pastor, U.S. military veteran, former NFL running back for the Oakland Raiders, and a congressional candidate who has been endorsed by Veterans for America First.

The Real News with Lucretia Shows books two daily guests and schedules about a month in advance, those interested in appearing on the show should email the Veterans for America First organization.

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

