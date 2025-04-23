Pahalgam Will Echo Again With Laughter, Not Sirens

File photo of Pahalgam

By Ranganathan Sivakumar

On most days, Baisaran in Pahalgam is full of life. Horses trot up grassy slopes, children run after each other, and tourists pose with snow-covered peaks in the background. But this Tuesday, everything changed. Gunfire rang out across the meadows. When it stopped, 26 people were dead, two of them foreign tourists.

Locals say the screams echoed through the hills. Picnic baskets, laughter, and cameras were replaced by silence and panic. Blood stained the grass.

This was one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in years. It wasn't just brutal. It was deeply personal. The attackers didn't strike soldiers or security camps. They struck joy itself. A place meant for peace became a scene of horror.

Tourism is a lifeline for the Valley. After years of conflict, visitors were returning. Hotels were filling, and guides were hopeful. This attack casts a long shadow over those signs of revival.

Read Also Kashmir Unites In Grief Against Pahalgam Terror Attack 'Heartbreaking Exodus': Fear Drives Tourist Rush Out of Kashmir

“Why here?” asked a pony handler.“These people came to see our land, not to harm anyone.”

That's the hardest part to accept. These were ordinary people: families, travelers, workers. Some had flown in days ago. Some were locals trying to earn a living.

Experts will discuss strategy: how violence is shifting, what policies are needed. Those things matter. But people here are asking for something simpler: to feel safe again.

The red roses of Kashmir are famous. They bloom across fields and gardens, symbols of love and beauty. But too often, they are caught in the wrong kind of storm: stained by blood instead of sunlight.

Still, Kashmir does not give up easily. It mourns. It weeps. And then, somehow, it carries on. Shops reopen. Kids return to school. Life pushes forward, no matter how heavy the burden.

Because in this land, every act of violence is met with quiet courage. And the hope that maybe, someday soon, the meadows will echo again with laughter, not sirens.

Writer is a Chennai based columnist.