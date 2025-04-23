403
Musical Debut: Amanda Maalouf Unveils Signature Song
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a performance that blended emotion, elegance, and East-West harmony, Lebanese-French singer Amanda Maalouf on Wednesday gave a select UAE audience a stirring preview of the upcoming musical Once Upon A Time in Dubai, set to premiere in December 2025.
The exclusive showcase featured Maalouf performing“Habibi,” one of the show's signature numbers, at an invite-only preview attended by media, partners, and cultural stakeholders. The song-a poignant blend of Arabic influences and Western theatrical arrangement-earned enthusiastic applause, offering a glimpse of what producers are calling“a new kind of musical for a new Dubai.”
“Dubai is more than a setting-it's a character in this story,” said Stéphane Boukris, co-producer of the musical.“This project is about cultural unity, artistic innovation, and shining a spotlight on a new generation redefining identity in the Middle East. We're proud to bring this bridge between France and the UAE to life.”
For Maalouf, whose performance marked the first public taste of the show, the moment was deeply personal.“Habibi is a song that speaks from the heart-it's a journey through love, self-expression, and identity,” she told reporters after the performance.“Performing it here in Dubai, where East and West meet so beautifully, is a dream. This is just the beginning [of great things together].”
The team behind Once Upon A Time in Dubai says the musical is more than entertainment-it's a cultural project designed to showcase Dubai as a city of stories, voices, and future-forward artistry.
The production is backed by Universal Music and features a cast and crew with international credentials, with more previews and announcements expected soon.
A collaboration between a visionary French team and Universal Music, the musical tells the story of a young generation rising in the heart of Dubai, navigating identity, ambition, and tradition in a rapidly changing world. With original compositions by renowned composer Nazim Khaled and set against the backdrop of the UAE's global crossroads, the show promises to be a landmark moment for original musical theatre in the region. The story, told through original music and dance, will premiere later this year, with full production details expected to be announced over the coming months
