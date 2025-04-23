403
Builddirect, Goldquest, Melcor REIT At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> BuildDirect Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Wednesday. BuildDirect announced that it has entered into a supply agreement with a North American-based customer in the sports, entertainment, and recreation sector. The agreement, valued at approximately up to US$2 million, involves the provision of high-performance flooring products for use across the customer's active-use facilities.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Wednesday. GoldQuest announced its 2025 Exploration Program is now underway. This comprehensive initiative includes extensive ground exploration and an initial Phase 1 drill campaign of up to 5,000 metres.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust MR) hit a new 52-week high of $5.49 Wednesday. Melcor REIT and Melcor Developments announce that, in accordance with the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), (i) Melcor acquired its unowned equity interest (approximately 45%) in Melcor REIT Limited Partnership for $5.50 per Class A LP Unit in cash consideration and (ii) the REIT used the proceeds from the REIT LP Sale to repurchase and cancel all of the REIT's outstanding participating trust units for consideration of $5.50 per Unit less any applicable withholding taxes,
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.91 Wednesday. Pizza Pizza Royalty declared a $0.0775 dividend Wednesday.
Sierra Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.08 Wednesday. Sierra, Alpayana S.A.C. and Alpayana Canada Ltd. jointly announce that they have reached an agreement in principle for an all-cash, board supported take-over bid under which Alpayana Canada will make an offer to acquire all of the common shares of the Company for cash consideration of $1.15 per Common Share
Aclara Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Argo Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 43.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cordoba Minerals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cerrado Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 74 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $172.74 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.42 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Empire Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $49.96 Wednesday. No news stories today.
EMX Royalty Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.03 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Fox River Resources Corporation (C) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Imperial Metals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.43 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $215.75 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Metro Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $103.91 Wednesday. No news stories today.
NovaGold Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.34 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Rackla Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Starcore International Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Titan Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Topicus Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $157.11 Wednesday. No news stories today.
NameSilo Technologies Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 99 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
George Weston Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $261.25 Wednesday. No news stories today.
TMX Group Limited (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $52.96 Wednesday. No news stories today.
M Split Corp. Capital Share (2014) (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
