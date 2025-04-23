Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine's Territorial Integrity Is A Demand From Europeans In Negotiations - Elysee Palace

2025-04-23 03:11:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity remains a“strong” demand from European nations.

This is said in a statement issued by the office of French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrinform reports citing Le Monde.

Additionally, it was noted the aim remains to build a common approach that the United States could present to the Russians.

This statement followed U.S. Vice President Vance's proposal suggesting a potential“territorial exchanges” between Kyiv and Moscow.

Read also: Ukraine reaffirms in London its readiness to negotiate but not to surrender – Svyrydenko

As reported by Ukrinform, the European Commission has expressed its support for Britain and France's diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. It has reaffirmed its unwavering stance on respecting Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, including sovereignty over the temporarily occupied Crimea.

