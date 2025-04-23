In Chasiv Yar, Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian ATGM And Reconnaissance Station Using Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade of the Kyiv Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Kornet anti-tank missile system, the Credo-M1 portable ground reconnaissance station and the positions of the Russian invaders in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, using FPV drones.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

Also, as a result of accurate strikes, a long-range surveillance camera, antennas and communication equipment, a shelter with personnel were damaged and destroyed.

“As a result of the successful actions of the attack aircraft, the enemy lost critical elements for conducting combat operations and monitoring Ukrainian forces,” the military said.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops since February 24, 2022 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 944,270 people.

Photo is illustrative