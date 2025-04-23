In Chasiv Yar, Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian ATGM And Reconnaissance Station Using Drones
According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops reported this in Telegram and posted a video.
Also, as a result of accurate strikes, a long-range surveillance camera, antennas and communication equipment, a shelter with personnel were damaged and destroyed.Read also: DIU soldiers received two“Rubaka” attack drones from benefactor
“As a result of the successful actions of the attack aircraft, the enemy lost critical elements for conducting combat operations and monitoring Ukrainian forces,” the military said.
As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops since February 24, 2022 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 944,270 people.
