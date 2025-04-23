Cinc Syrskyi: Ukrainian Drones Increasingly Resistant To Enemy EW

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian drones are becoming more resistant to Russian electronic warfare.

According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi wrote about this on Facebook and posted a video.

“We continue to strengthen the technological component of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our drones are becoming more resistant to enemy electronic warfare, able to see the enemy both day and night - both in the open field and in various shelters,” Syrskyi said.

According to him, with the help of drones, Ukrainian soldiers are becoming more and more effective in destroying Russian invaders.

“The Russian aggressor must realize that it has no place on Ukrainian soil,” Syrskyi summarized.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 21, Syrskyi discussed the situation in Sumy region and the build-up of combat capabilities with commanders and chiefs of military services.