CCD: Russia Has Funded 80 Information Campaigns Targeting Western Humanitarian Missions In 22 African Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian propaganda is spreading statements about Russia's alleged success in helping African countries overcome epidemics, while sponsoring about 80 information campaigns against Western humanitarian missions in 22 countries.

According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

“Ru-propaganda is actively spreading Putin's statements about Russia's allegedly great success in helping African countries overcome epidemic diseases. However, in reality, such cooperation is only one of the manifestations of the Kremlin's multidimensional strategy to increase the dependence of the continent's countries on Russia,” the statement said.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that while developing medical cooperation, the Russian Federation is simultaneously conducting disinformation campaigns in Africa against Western humanitarian missions, accusing them of spreading diseases and speculating on the post-colonial traumas of African countries. Since 2022, Russia has sponsored approximately 80 such campaigns in 22 countries. The refusal of Africans to cooperate with the West often leads to a general deterioration in the healthcare situation.

As noted, in addition to humanitarian cooperation, Russia is trying to increase cooperation in other areas and is increasing its military presence on the continent. All this is done solely to gain access to the continent's resources and strengthen its military and political influence.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian Orthodox Church has intensified its activities on the African continent.

Photo: CEPA, illustrative