Fedorov Outlines Two Possible Reasons Why Bombs Reached Zaporizhzhia On April 22
This was stated by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, during a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“There are two upgrades that we are currently studying, these are still versions: the first is the speed of the guided aerial bombs, it was faster than usual, and the second is that the communication used was more advanced,” he said.
As for the security situation, Fedorov said the situation has escalated over the past two months.
“The enemy has been conducting more frequent assaults on the positions of our military, but there has been no significant change on the Zaporizhzhia frontline in recent months. This is information from many sources,” he added.Read also: Injury toll in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 42
Also, in the near future, the military should improve the system of defense against the Shahed, and the city will be even more secure. However, Fedorov noted that the enemy is rapidly modernizing its means, so there is no need to relax.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia region 359 times yesterday, killing one person and injuring 42.
Photo: SES
