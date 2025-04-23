AFU Strike At UAV Production Plant In Russia - General Staff
According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .
The enterprise is located in the Elabuga district of the Republic of Tatarstan (Russian Federation) at a distance of 1054 km from the state border of Ukraine. The production capacity is about 300 different UAVs (Geranium-2, Shahed and others) per day.
“We have confirmed hits and explosions in the target area. At this time, we know about the damage to the UAV final assembly shop,” the General Staff noted.
The results of the damage are being clarified.Read also: Russia reports drone attack in Tatarstan near Shahed production facility
“This strike is Ukraine's just response to the Russian strategic military facility used to support Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and terror against civilians in Ukraine,” the General Staff emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia reported a UAV attack in Tatarstan , where a plant for the production of kamikaze drones operates in the Elabuga special economic zone.
Photo is illustrative
