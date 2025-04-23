AFU Strike At UAV Production Plant In Russia - General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 23, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a fire attack on the production of attack UAVs in Russia, at a distance of more than 1000 km from the state border of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

The enterprise is located in the Elabuga district of the Republic of Tatarstan (Russian Federation) at a distance of 1054 km from the state border of Ukraine. The production capacity is about 300 different UAVs (Geranium-2, Shahed and others) per day.

“We have confirmed hits and explosions in the target area. At this time, we know about the damage to the UAV final assembly shop,” the General Staff noted.

The results of the damage are being clarified.

“This strike is Ukraine's just response to the Russian strategic military facility used to support Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and terror against civilians in Ukraine,” the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia reported a UAV attack in Tatarstan , where a plant for the production of kamikaze drones operates in the Elabuga special economic zone.

