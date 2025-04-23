Trump Calls Ukraine's Refusal To Recognize Russian Occupation Of Crimea“Harmful”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea "very harmful to the peace negotiations."

Trump made the comment on his Truth Social page , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, is boasting on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that, 'Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There's nothing to talk about here'. This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion,” Trump wrote.

He noted that no one is asking President Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian territory.

“But, if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?” the U.S. President emphasized.

He added that Russia had placed its submarine bases there many years prior.

“It's inflammatory statements like Zelensky's that makes it so difficult to settle this war. He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire - He can have peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole country,” Trump wrote.

At the same time, the U.S. President oddly emphasized:“I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever.”

Trump stressed that Zelensky's statement“will do nothing but prolong the“killing field,” and nobody wants that.”

“We are very close to a deal, but the man with 'no cards to play' should now, finally, get it done. I look forward to being able to help Ukraine, and Russia, get out of this complete and total mess, that would have never started if I were President!” Trump concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated during a briefing that Ukraine does not legally recognize the Russian occupation of Crimea, as it contradicts the Constitution.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on Wednesday said that the United States expects Ukraine and Russia to give up parts of their territories to reach a peace agreement between the parties.

Photo: PAP/EPA