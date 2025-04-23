403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dalmia Bharat Achieved Milestone Of 49.5 MTPA For Installed Cement Capacity
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 23rd, 2025: Dalmia Bharat Limited, (BSE: 542216, NSE: DALBHARAT), a leading cement manufacturing company, reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said,“The Indian economy continues to demonstrate resilience amidst the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. With strong GDP growth projections supported by higher capex allocation and increased disposable income for the individuals, we remain confident about healthy cement demand in the country.” He further added,“Having successfully achieved our milestone of cement capacity at 49.5 MnT, we have commenced the next phase of expansion with the recently announced capacity addition of 6 MnT catering mainly to new markets in Western India. During the current year, while profitability remained subdued due to soft demand and weak pricing, I am confident to deliver profitable growth going forward on the back of stronger volumes, improved realizations and a consistent focus on cost leadership.”
Mr. Dharmender Tuteja, Chief Financial Officer – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said“Our cement volumes declined by 3% YoY in Q4, primarily due to the discontinuation of JP tolling volumes. However, quality of sales improved driven by a higher share of trade sales and increased contribution from premium products. Revenue from operations declined by 5% YoY to Rs 4,091 Cr, reflecting the continued softness in cement prices. However, our EBITDA grew by 21% YoY to Rs 793 Cr during the quarter due to our continued focus on cost leadership through various initiatives including increase in renewable power capacity.” He further said,“Backed by a robust balance sheet, strong leadership team and optimistic profitability outlook, we are well-positioned to successfully undertake the next phase of our expansion.”
Key updates
Commissioned 2.4 MnT cement capacity in Lanka, Assam and 0.5 MnT of cement capacity in Rohtas, Bihar. This takes company's overall installed capacity to 49.5 MnT.
Announced strategic investment of ~Rs 3,520 Cr to establish a 3.6 MnTPA clinker unit with a 3 MnTPA grinding unit at existing Belgaum plant, Karnataka coupled with a new 3 MnTPA greenfield split grinding unit in Pune, Maharashtra. The Belgaum GU will cater to the underserved Southern Maharashtra markets while enhancing share in the existing region. On the other hand, Pune GU will entirely cater to the untapped Western Maharashtra markets.
Commissioned 2.2 MW captive solar power plant at Lanka, Assam, while 13 MW is commissioned under the Group Captive agreements, increasing our total operational RE capacity to 267 MW. Total operational renewable capacity, including the group captive, is expected to reach 595 MW by end of FY26.
The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share (250%) of face value of Rs 2 per share for FY2024-25 subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing AGM.
Key Recognitions during the quarter
Dalmia Cement has been recognized with several prestigious national awards, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable operations, workplace safety, and environmental stewardship.
Dalmiapuram Mines secured the First Prize for Sustainable Mining Operations under the Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation (MEMC) Awards, highlighting the company's leadership in responsible mining practices.
The Lanka Cement Works received a Certificate of Appreciation for Excellence in Safety from the National Safety Council of India, underscoring Dalmia Cement's dedication to maintaining a safe and secure work
At the FAME National Awards:
Meenakshi Cement Works was honored for Excellence in Safety Culture and Environmental Excellence.
Rohtas Cement Works received the award for Excellence in Occupational Health and Safety.
These achievements underscore Dalmia Cement's unwavering focus on operational excellence, environmental stewardship, and the health and safety of its workforce across all its sites.
About Dalmia Bharat:
Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Limited (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) is one of India's pioneering cement companies headquartered in New Delhi. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 49.5 MnT, Dalmia Bharat Limited (including its subsidiaries) is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India by installed capacity. Spread across 10 states and 15 manufacturing units, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, prides itself at having one of the lowest carbon footprints in the cement world globally. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) – showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said,“The Indian economy continues to demonstrate resilience amidst the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. With strong GDP growth projections supported by higher capex allocation and increased disposable income for the individuals, we remain confident about healthy cement demand in the country.” He further added,“Having successfully achieved our milestone of cement capacity at 49.5 MnT, we have commenced the next phase of expansion with the recently announced capacity addition of 6 MnT catering mainly to new markets in Western India. During the current year, while profitability remained subdued due to soft demand and weak pricing, I am confident to deliver profitable growth going forward on the back of stronger volumes, improved realizations and a consistent focus on cost leadership.”
Mr. Dharmender Tuteja, Chief Financial Officer – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said“Our cement volumes declined by 3% YoY in Q4, primarily due to the discontinuation of JP tolling volumes. However, quality of sales improved driven by a higher share of trade sales and increased contribution from premium products. Revenue from operations declined by 5% YoY to Rs 4,091 Cr, reflecting the continued softness in cement prices. However, our EBITDA grew by 21% YoY to Rs 793 Cr during the quarter due to our continued focus on cost leadership through various initiatives including increase in renewable power capacity.” He further said,“Backed by a robust balance sheet, strong leadership team and optimistic profitability outlook, we are well-positioned to successfully undertake the next phase of our expansion.”
Key updates
Commissioned 2.4 MnT cement capacity in Lanka, Assam and 0.5 MnT of cement capacity in Rohtas, Bihar. This takes company's overall installed capacity to 49.5 MnT.
Announced strategic investment of ~Rs 3,520 Cr to establish a 3.6 MnTPA clinker unit with a 3 MnTPA grinding unit at existing Belgaum plant, Karnataka coupled with a new 3 MnTPA greenfield split grinding unit in Pune, Maharashtra. The Belgaum GU will cater to the underserved Southern Maharashtra markets while enhancing share in the existing region. On the other hand, Pune GU will entirely cater to the untapped Western Maharashtra markets.
Commissioned 2.2 MW captive solar power plant at Lanka, Assam, while 13 MW is commissioned under the Group Captive agreements, increasing our total operational RE capacity to 267 MW. Total operational renewable capacity, including the group captive, is expected to reach 595 MW by end of FY26.
The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share (250%) of face value of Rs 2 per share for FY2024-25 subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing AGM.
Key Recognitions during the quarter
Dalmia Cement has been recognized with several prestigious national awards, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable operations, workplace safety, and environmental stewardship.
Dalmiapuram Mines secured the First Prize for Sustainable Mining Operations under the Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation (MEMC) Awards, highlighting the company's leadership in responsible mining practices.
The Lanka Cement Works received a Certificate of Appreciation for Excellence in Safety from the National Safety Council of India, underscoring Dalmia Cement's dedication to maintaining a safe and secure work
At the FAME National Awards:
Meenakshi Cement Works was honored for Excellence in Safety Culture and Environmental Excellence.
Rohtas Cement Works received the award for Excellence in Occupational Health and Safety.
These achievements underscore Dalmia Cement's unwavering focus on operational excellence, environmental stewardship, and the health and safety of its workforce across all its sites.
About Dalmia Bharat:
Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Limited (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) is one of India's pioneering cement companies headquartered in New Delhi. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 49.5 MnT, Dalmia Bharat Limited (including its subsidiaries) is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India by installed capacity. Spread across 10 states and 15 manufacturing units, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, prides itself at having one of the lowest carbon footprints in the cement world globally. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) – showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Nitin Jaitapkar
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment