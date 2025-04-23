Entry Ban To Makkah For Expats Without Hajj Permit Comes Into Force

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Public Security in Saudi Arabia announced that expatriates will be banned from entering Makkah without a permit, starting today, April 23.

The Kingdom's security authorities stated that those who hold a work permit in the Holy City, a resident ID issued by the Holy City, or a Hajj permit, are exempt from this requirement.

It emphasized that violators will be returned from security checkpoints, and noted that entry permits to the Holy City for residents working during the Hajj season are issued electronically through technical integration with the digital Hajj permit issuance platform, Tasreeh.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior also reiterated its warning that all visa holders, except those arriving with a Hajj visa, are prohibited from entering or remaining in the city of Makkah, effective Tuesday, April 29.