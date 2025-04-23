Ashwagandha Testosterone Boost: Does Ashwagandha Increase Testosterone? Testosil Supplement Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research suggests that ashwagandha can significantly increase testosterone levels in men. Testosil clinically proven ashwagandha extract boosts testosterone more than exercise alone!

Las Vegas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashwagandha, pronounced as ash-wa-gan-da, is a small evergreen plant that has gained popularity among health enthusiasts as a supplement. It is classified as an 'adaptogen', which means that it is a natural substance that helps the body to cope with stress.









Although it may be relatively new to the British market, ashwagandha has been a significant herb in Ayurvedic medicine, one of the oldest medical systems globally, for centuries, dating back to AD 6000. Herbalists believe that the bioactive compounds in the plant have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immunomodulatory activities that can help reduce stress and anxiety, boost testosterone levels and alleviate certain disease symptoms.





In today's fast-paced world, where we face continuous stressors, a natural stress-relieving solution like ashwagandha has great appeal. It is particularly appealing to individuals seeking natural solutions to stress, increased energy levels, and improved mental clarity while minimizing the side effects of conventional medicine.





Ashwagandha, also known as Withania somnifera, is a traditional herbal remedy used in Ayurveda, a form of Indian medicine. It is often touted as a cure-all for various ailments, such as reducing stress and lowering cholesterol levels.





Although the scientific evidence for its supposed benefits is somewhat inconclusive, there are a few studies indicating that ashwagandha might enhance testosterone levels in men when used as a supplement.





We will be diving into the science behind the connections between ashwagandha and testosterone. We will examine its efficacy and offer guidance on how to one must use it to better testosterone levels in order to maintain optimal health.

Seizing the top spot in this review of the best testosterone booster supplements is the revolutionary all-natural formula, Testosil.





Testosil is new to the health supplement market , which means it's on the cutting edge of testosterone-boosting technology, but its reviews are still limited.





That said, we've spent hours examining this potent polyherbal testosterone booster, and we're blown away by the innovations and pure nutritional power this product has.

The Idea Behind Testosil

The makers of Testosil were sick and tired of seeing primarily inferior products littering the testosterone booster landscape.





Testosil was developed by the research team at PrimeGENIX, a company known for making high-end health supplements for men. These guys were 100% serious about providing customers with the best possible all-natural testosterone booster.





Benefits of Testosil include:



Enhanced Muscle Growth & Strength Gain

Increased Fat Burning

Boosted Daily Energy Levels

Elevated Energy Drive

Reduced“Brain Fog” Better Cognitive Function





This dual-patented formula is an incredibly well-rounded testosterone booster.





It contains no steroids, synthetics, or chemical additives. Instead, Testosil is loaded with a plethora of all-natural compounds that can help your body maximize testosterone output.





Testosil Ingredients & Scientific Backing

It's not an exaggeration to say, Testosil has formulated the most impressive lineup of all-natural ingredients we've seen.





The sheer number of high-quality ingredients, and the scientific evidence backing them, are extremely impressive.





Testosil consists of 12 natural compounds, including a patented bioavailability enhancer, AstraGin. This compound holds a patent in the USA and is made of extracts from a pair of roots (Astragalus membranaceus and Panax notoginseng).





Bioavailability enhancers, which increase nutrient absorption rates, only exist in elite health supplements.





The complete ingredient list is:







AstraGin

Fenugreek

D-Aspartic Acid

Magnesium

KSM 66 (Ashwagandha Extract)

Panax Korean Ginseng

L-Arginine HCL

Zinc

Garlic Bulb Extract

Vitamin D3

Vitamin B5 Vitamin B6





All preeminent testosterone-boosting herbals known to modern science are in the Testosil formula.





For example:





A 2021 clinical review published by Advances in Nutrition concluded that Fenugreek and Ashwagandha show ample evidence for enhancing testosterone levels in men.





A clinical trial appearing in Biological Trace Element Research found that supplementing with Magnesium results in increased testosterone levels.





These represent just a few studies showing the efficacy of Testosil's high-end formula. However, the scientific community is awash with evidence backing the ingredients in this supplement.





Manufacturing Practices

Testosil is manufactured and distributed in the USA.





All Testosil manufacturing facilities follow cGMP-required standards, meeting the highest safety standards set forth by the FDA.





You can rest easy knowing you're getting a consistently high-quality product with every batch of Testosil.

Potential Negative Side Effects

Testosil has no known negative side effects.





All ingredients are 100% natural and optimally dosed based on the latest nutritional data.

Money-Back Guarantee

Testosil has an elite money-back guarantee.





This money-back guarantee is a lifetime promise allowing you to order and try Testosil risk-free.





It works like this-you can return 1 opened bottle and an unlimited amount of unopened bottles from now until the end of eternity.





You'll be given a full refund of the purchase price.





This is the best money-back guarantee you'll find. You can use an entire bottle (1-Month Supply). If it doesn't help, you'll get a refund.





Clearly, the makers of Testosil are confident in his product.

Where To Buy Testosil

Learn more and purchase at the official Testosil website.





What is Ashwagandha?





Ashwagandha is a versatile herb that's considered a Rasayana drug in Ayurvedic medicine, which means it's used to lengthen lifespan. Withania somnifera is its scientific name, but it's also known as Indian ginseng or winter cherry. Ashwagandha is an adaptogen, like other medicinal plants such as Siberian and American ginseng, fungi, and Rhodiola rosea. These herbs help the body adapt to all kinds of stressors, physical or mental.





Ashwagandha offers a variety of health benefits, from the brain to the joints. While it's been studied as a treatment for many ailments, people often take it for its possible impact on testosterone levels. As an evergreen shrub in the nightshade family, ashwagandha is commonly used in Ayurvedic medicine as a tonic for various conditions.





Since ashwagandha is a herbal supplement rather than a medication, the FDA regulates it as food, not drugs. Supplements containing ashwagandha aren't subject to the same strict approval process as medications, and their effectiveness and safety haven't been approved by the FDA.





You can purchase ashwagandha supplements online or in health food stores. They're marketed as immune system support, natural testosterone boosters, or herbal supplements for promoting relaxation and improving mood.





Is there a connection between Ashwagandha and Testoterone?





At present, there is a scarcity of high-quality scientific data on the effects of ashwagandha supplementation on testosterone. Nevertheless, the limited clinical studies available suggest that ashwagandha may have a moderate, but noticeable, positive impact on testosterone levels in healthy males.





Before we delve into specific studies, it's important to understand the fundamentals of testosterone and its significance. Testosterone is the primary male hormone, responsible for regulating energy drive, maintaining muscular strength and health, promoting optimal bone density, and maintaining consistent energy levels and cognitive function.





Diminished testosterone levels are associated with a range of negative consequences, including a decrease in energy drive, sleep disorders, diminished muscle size or physical strength, and mental health issues such as depression, mild fatigue, and difficulty focusing.





These effects can have a substantial impact not just on your physical and mental well-being but also on your overall quality of life as a man. It's quite normal for one's testosterone levels to reduce slightly as one begins to age, usually starting in your thirties or forties. Certain medications and health conditions could affect one's steroid related hormone levels and results in low testosterone levels.





Our guide to testosterone levels in men provides more details about what can cause low testosterone levels and the signs you may notice if your testosterone production is not optimal.

Are the claims about ashwagandha and testosterone backed up by evidence? There are indications that they might be. One study found that taking the supplement appeared to increase testosterone levels. The men who took the ashwagandha root extract had levels of testosterone that were over five times higher than those who didn't.





Another study looked at 75 fertile men and 75 men being tested for infertility, and noted that those who took ashwagandha had increased levels of both testosterone and luteinizing hormone. LH stimulates testosterone production in men.

Ashwagandha may also help men struggling with infertility by increasing male fluid count and motility, and making significant improvements to male fluid quality. A study involving infertile men found that Withania somnifera supplementation not only improved male fluid quality, but also reduced stress levels. By the end of the study, the partners of 14% of the men had become pregnant.





There is some suggestion that cortisol levels may also be linked to testosterone levels, and that taking ashwagandha may play a role in regulating this connection. However, more research is needed to fully understand this relationship.





The Science behind this connection





What does research suggest about the benefits of ashwagandha treatments for testosterone levels? Clinical trials on the hormonal and effects of ashwagandha are not yet reliable, unlike treatments such as testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).

However, a few small-scale human studies have explored the effects of dietary supplements containing ashwagandha on testosterone levels.





It's important to note that the number of studies investigating ashwagandha and testosterone is limited, with only a few reputable studies available, and they aren't particularly large, with the biggest involving only 150 people.

Despite these limitations, the science that's available supports a connection between ashwagandha and testosterone.





For instance, one study published in 2010 in the health journal Fertility and Sterility found that ashwagandha root improved testosterone, luteinizing hormone, follicle-stimulating hormone, and prolactin in infertile men.

In another study from 2015, an extract of ashwagandha was found to increase muscle mass, strength, and testosterone in men aged 18 to fifty. The group that took the ashwagandha supplement showed a greater increase in strength and muscle size, as well as a significantly larger average increase in testosterone levels.













A very recent study of 2019 observed the effects of consuming ashwagandha on several hormones especially in overweight males, including testosterone. The men who used ashwagandha extract showed a 14.7 percent greater increase in testosterone than the men in the placebo group.

While the findings are promising, it's important to keep in mind that there isn't much research on ashwagandha's effect on testosterone, and we don't know how it compares to other options for increasing testosterone production. Ashwagandha may be a possibility for boosting testosterone levels, but it's not a proven treatment for low testosterone symptoms.





How does Ashwagandha boost testosterone?





There is some potential evidence suggesting that ashwagandha may have a positive effect on testosterone levels. A meta-analysis published in Advances in Nutrition in 2021 examined four randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled studies involving 197 men. Three of these studies indicate that consuming ashwagandha's leaf or root extract for a period of minimum eight weeks effectively increased testosterone levels compared to a placebo, while one study found no effect.





Interestingly, the researchers evaluated various herbs as possible testosterone boosters , including Asian ginseng, rhodiola, and maca, but only ashwagandha and fenugreek seed extracts were found to be helpful. Experts believe that herbs like ashwagandha might have anti-inflammatory and anti-stress properties that can improve testosterone levels.

Another study showed that men who were overweight and took ashwagandha for eight weeks had a whopping 15% higher levels in testosterone and also a 18% higher increase in DHEA-S compared to those who took a placebo.





Since higher testosterone levels are associated with a better energy drive, it is reasonable to assume that ashwagandha may improve health function. A 2022 study found that ashwagandha increased testosterone levels by 17% in men with low drive and improved the DSIF-M health function score by 88.5%.

More research is needed to determine how quickly ashwagandha works, its long-term effects, and who would benefit the most from it. If you have low testosterone levels and are experiencing related symptoms, your doctor may recommend testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).

If you are interested in trying herbal supplements, discuss it with your doctor first. You should never add any medication, herbal or prescription, to your treatment plan without consulting a healthcare professional.





Does consuming Ashwagandha increase the size?





At present, there is no scientific evidence to support the notion that ashwagandha can enhance male size, improve function or have any advantages for performance.

As we've highlighted in our handbook for male supplements, the majority of natural solutions for increasing size have not been substantiated by any scientific studies. In fact, several of these supplements have been found to contain undisclosed ingredients, including medications that could cause harmful effects or reactions. For this reason, it's best to avoid using ashwagandha or other comparable products as reliable methods for increasing size.





How to consume Ashwagandha the right way?





Ashwagandha comes in various forms, such as capsules or tablets, powders to mix into beverages, gummies, and tinctures, and is readily available for purchase at health stores, pharmacies, and online shops that sell natural supplements.





However, it is important to note that supplements are not FDA-approved and are not monitored by any regulatory body. Thus, there is no assurance that the product inside the bottle matches the claims on the label. Therefore, it is crucial to obtain clearance from your doctor before taking ashwagandha or any other supplements.





Moreover, certain medications such as sedatives, diabetes, hyroid drugs, high blood pressure, and immunosuppressants may interact with ashwagandha, so consulting with a physician is essential.

In terms of the best time to take ashwagandha, you may consume it whenever it is most convenient for you. However, if you have a sensitive stomach, it is recommended to take it after breakfast, as consuming it on an empty stomach may result in stomach discomfort.





Side effects of using Ashwagandha





Although short-term use of Ashwagandha is considered safe, there is a lack of extensive scientific research on the long-term effects of the supplement. While moderate consumption is unlikely to cause negative side effects, taking excessive amounts may result in diarrhea, vomiting, or an upset stomach. Additionally, due to its potent nature, Ashwagandha may cause drowsiness, making it best to consume before bed.

It's important to note that Ashwagandha may interact with certain medications, particularly those used to treat thyroid, blood sugar , and blood pressure conditions. Therefore, if you take any of these medications, it's crucial to consult with your doctor before taking Ashwagandha. If you have an autoimmune disease like lupus or multiple sclerosis, it's best to avoid Ashwagandha altogether.





The Final Conclusion





While most of the scientific evidences out there provide mixed results when it comes to testosterone levels going high because of eating Ashwagandha regularly, there are quite some evidences that it can aid in increasing testosterone levels. There are so many small-scale based studies which point out that men who consumed Ashwagandha, their bodies have shown an increase in the testosterone levels. To add on to this, these very same studies have also shown that ashwagandha consumptions may also assist with physical fitness by growing the overall muscle mass and strength.





However, it's important to note that these studies have limited sample sizes. Therefore, it is best to regard ashwagandha as a supplement that may help to boost testosterone production rather than a proven treatment option for low testosterone.

Because ashwagandha is readily available without a prescription, it may be worth considering if you want to increase your testosterone levels with a convenient supplement.

For more information on the effects of testosterone on your body, check out several guides available online which provide a comprehensive overview of how male hormones affect your health and energy function.





