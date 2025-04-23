Running Together: Podiatrist Running Half Marathon With Daughters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville-Davidson, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee -

Nashville, TN - Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, a board-certified podiatrist and owner of multiple private practice clinics , including Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic, is set to participate in the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon alongside her daughters. The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series, a well-known long-distance running event, presents a unique opportunity for the family to bond over fitness, stamina, and personal goal setting.







Training for the 13.1-Mile Challenge

For Dr. Lanier, this will be her first long-duration challenge. Preparing for the race required a months-long commitment to a structured training routine designed to gradually build strength while minimizing the risk of overuse complications. The process included cross training, walking, stretching, and prolonged running to strengthen calf muscles, lower limbs, and improve cardiovascular fitness. Together, Dr. Lanier and her daughters embraced the physical and mental demands of preparing for a race, making it not just a fitness goal, but a meaningful family experience.

The highly anticipated Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon is set to take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, with the race officially beginning at 7:20 a.m. Participants will start their journey at the bustling intersection of 8th Avenue and Broadway in downtown Nashville, weaving through scenic neighborhoods, music-filled streets, and cheering spectators along the way. Participants have a generous four-hour time limit to complete the distance, culminating at the iconic Nissan Stadium, where friends, families, and fellow participants will gather to celebrate their accomplishments.

Known for its vibrant, high-energy atmosphere, the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon features live music performances throughout the course, transforming the race into an unforgettable celebration of perseverance, community, and Nashville's rich musical culture. For Dr. Lanier and her daughters, this event provides the perfect opportunity to combine their shared love of running, music, and family connection. As first-time race athletes, they look forward to crossing the Nissan Stadium finish line together while celebrating not only their personal achievements but also the special memories they've created throughout their training journey.

Foot Pain Management for Runners

As a specialist in podiatric medicine, Dr. Lanier understands the connection between foot health and long-mileage running performance. Training for a first. race introduces stress to runners' feet, lower legs, calf tissues, and other supporting structures of the lower limbs. Private practice clinics frequently encounter common running conditions, particularly in the weeks leading up to races. These include plantar fasciitis, stress fractures, irritating blisters, skin irritation, lower limb concerns, and strains in the calf area.

Fluid-filled blisters can form on the skin due to friction during long-duration running. Achilles tendinitis pain is usually felt in the back of the heel or along the Achilles tendon.

These types of issues are often the result of overuse, improper footwear, or insufficient stretching and recovery time. Long-distance athletes frequently experience repetitive strain on muscles, tendons, and joints in the lower body, which can quickly escalate without proper care. Painful conditions like plantar fasciitis - an inflammation of the tissue along the bottom of the foot - and stress fractures in the metatarsals or tibia are especially common during the later stages of race training when mileage peaks.

Dr. Lanier emphasizes that early recognition and proactive treatment of symptoms are key to preventing minor discomfort from becoming a serious concern. She encourages athletes to listen to their bodies, monitor for signs of persistent pain, swelling, or tenderness, and seek prompt professional care when needed. Additionally, incorporating injury-prevention strategies such as appropriate footwear selection, moisture-wicking socks, and regular stretching routines targeting the calves, ankles, and feet can greatly reduce the risk of setbacks during training. By prioritizing foot health and addressing issues early, athletes can stay on track and safely cross the final stretch.

Footwear, Injury Prevention, and Performance Tips

Drawing from her medical experience, Dr. Lanier emphasizes that improper footwear, insufficient stretching, and poor shock absorption often lead to overuse issues in the feet. Runners often visit private podiatry offices with stress fractures, heel pain, and other debilitating lower limb conditions after training for prolonged activities. As a sports podiatrist, Dr. Lanier educates athletes on selecting proper footwear, incorporating performance socks, and adopting injury-prevention techniques.

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Lanier recommends trusted brands known for their cushioning, support, and performance benefits. Brooks running shoes are highly regarded for their soft cushioning and excellent arch support, making them an ideal option for reducing foot strain and enhancing comfort on long runs. Hoka One One shoes, with their signature plush cushioning and superior shock absorption, help protect feet and joints during prolonged activities, particularly on hard surfaces. Additionally, On Cloud running shoes offer a lightweight feel with impressive support, providing a soft, comfortable step that's well-suited for prolonged running. Selecting the right pair based on individual foot type, running style, and mileage demands is an crucial step in preventing injuries and ensuring an enjoyable race-day experience.

Blister Prevention and Footwear Choices

A critical part of the marathon preparation involves personal preference in footwear selection. Endurance athletes are encouraged to choose one pair of shoes well-suited to their foot type, offering ample shock absorption and support. Lacking these features, shoes can increase the chances of irritating blistering, skin irritation, and discomfort in the feet. Dr. Lanier advises against introducing new shoes immediately before a race, as untested footwear may compromise performance and blister prevention.

In addition to proper shoe selection, Dr. Lanier recommends wearing performance, preferably made from materials like merino wool or synthetic blends, which help minimize skin friction and reduce moisture buildup. Athletes should also test their chosen socks and shoes together on longer training runs to ensure a proper fit and avoid any surprises on race day. Techniques such as applying anti-blister balms, using protective tapes, and keeping feet dry can make a significant difference in preventing uncomfortable skin irritation and blisters during the challenge.

Essential Gear

Moisture-wicking socks, especially those made from merino wool, are another essential consideration. These socks help with blister prevention, reduce moisture buildup, and enhance comfort during prolonged activites. Dr. Lanier and her daughters have evaluated several sock styles during training to determine which options offer the best fit, durability, and protection against blisters.

In addition to socks, properly fitted shoes remain a critical part of any runner's gear checklist. During training, Dr. Lanier emphasizes the importance of testing gear on various terrains and routes to ensure long-term comfort and injury prevention. Items such as anti-blister balms, breathable moisture-resistant clothing, supportive insoles, and hydration belts can also enhance the overall training experience. Reflective gear and sun protection accessories, including hats, sunglasses, and SPF-rated clothing, are equally important for outdoor runs in varying weather conditions.

Dr. Lanier notes that the right gear not only helps reduce the risk of injury, but also boosts confidence and comfort - allowing runners to focus on their performance rather than foot pain or skin irritation. Gear choices should be individualized and tested early in training to avoid surprises on race day. Preparing thoughtfully with the right equipment helps runners stay focused, protected, and prepared to go the distance.

Nutrition, Hydration, and Cramp Prevention

In addition to footwear, Dr. Lanier emphasizes the role of proper nutrition, hydration, and electrolyte management in supporting muscle performance and preventing painful cramps. Maintaining hydration before, during, and after training for running helps athletes avoid dehydration and maintain endurance. Balanced nutrition aids in muscle repair, energy supply, and injury prevention throughout the marathon journey.

To maintain electrolyte balance and avoid muscle cramping, athletes are encouraged to consume drinks or supplements containing sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium-especially during longer runs or in warmer conditions. Dehydration and mineral loss through sweat are common contributors to mid-run fatigue and cramping, making consistent fluid intake essential for peak performance.

Dr. Lanier also recommends that athletes experiment with various hydration methods and fueling strategies during training. Energy gels, electrolyte tablets, and carbohydrate-rich snacks such as bananas or energy chews can be effective tools for maintaining stamina over extended periods. Endurance athletes should aim to refuel every 30–45 minutes during long sessions to avoid energy crashes and support muscle function.

Meal timing is another key consideration. Consuming a balanced meal with complex carbohydrates, lean protein, and healthy fats several hours before a run can provide sustained energy, while a post-run snack rich in protein and electrolytes helps accelerate recovery. Tailoring nutrition to match training intensity and personal tolerance ensures that athletes can train safely and consistently without unnecessary setbacks.

Running Injuries and Recovery

Post-race recovery is equally significant. Dr. Lanier has developed a detailed recovery plan incorporating gentle walking, lower leg mobility exercises, calf muscle stretching, hydration, and rest. Recovery is vital for reducing inflammation, promoting tissue repair, and restoring normal function after prolonged physical activity. The days following a race are often marked by muscle soreness, skin sensitivity, and general fatigue, making proper care crucial. Gradually increasing running mileage by no more than 10% per week can help prevent overuse injuries, allowing the body to adapt to physical stress without becoming overwhelmed or susceptible to strain-related conditions.

Failing to allow adequate recovery between training sessions can lead to cumulative stress on muscles, tendons, and joints, increasing the risk of chronic injuries such as shin splints, Achilles tendinitis, and stress fractures. Dr. Lanier encourages athletes to listen closely to their bodies and adjust intensity or mileage based on how they feel, rather than pushing through pain or fatigue.

She also advises incorporating active recovery methods such as foam rolling, massage therapy, Epsom salt baths, and light yoga to help improve circulation and reduce muscle tension. These techniques support faster recovery and improve flexibility over time, helping runners stay consistent in their training.

Sleep and proper nutrition also play key roles in post-run healing. A good night's rest allows the body to repair micro-tears in muscles, while a nutrient-rich diet ensures that tissues receive the building blocks they need to rebuild stronger. Recovery isn't just a post-race phase - it's a critical part of any training cycle, setting the foundation for long-term performance and injury prevention.

Tapering Before Race Day

The final training phase leading up to the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series involves tapering mileage to conserve energy, prevent injury, and ensure participants are rested and race-ready. Tapering is a widely recommended practice for long-mileage runners, reducing strain on the feet and legs while supporting peak performance on race day.

During this period, endurance athletes typically reduce their weekly mileage by 20% to 50% over the course of two to three weeks, depending on the length of the race and the intensity of prior training. Dr. Lanier advises athletes to maintain their usual training frequency while shortening the duration or intensity of each run to keep muscles active without overexertion.

Tapering not only gives muscles time to repair micro tears in muscle tissue, but it also helps replenish glycogen stores and reduce inflammation-key components of race readiness. Endurance athletes may feel restless or anxious during this period due to a sudden drop in physical activity, but Dr. Lanier encourages athletes to trust the process, prioritize sleep, and engage in light stretching or mobility work to stay loose and focused.

Proper tapering can lead to improved mental clarity, physical freshness, and optimal performance on race day. When combined with sound nutrition, hydration, and sleep habits, it gives athletes their best chance of starting strong and finishing proud.

A Race With Music and Meaning

The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville is known for incorporating live music performances throughout the course, blending physical endurance with a celebratory atmosphere. Dr. Lanier's daughters, both avid musicians and athletes, plan to honor the event's spirit by performing a mini-concert near the finish line, celebrating their achievement and musical talents.

Medical Awareness in Running Communities

For many marathon participants, events like the London Marathon and other world-renowned races require careful planning and medical awareness. Podiatrists specializing in sports medicine frequently manage cases involving stress fractures, heel pain, blistering, and overuse injuries in the weeks leading up to major marathon races.

Podiatry Services for Runners

Dr. Lanier's years of experience managing common running injuries at CE Foot and Ankle and Music City Foot & Wound Care have provided her with a comprehensive understanding of marathon-related injuries. Her clinics regularly treat painful foot and ankle conditions resulting from long-distance running, offering treatments for stress fractures, plantar fasciitis, blisters, lower limb injuries, and skin irritation.

Podiatrists use gait analysis technology to assess running biomechanics. Podiatrists prescribe custom interventions to correct imbalances in foot mechanics.

In addition to treating injuries, Dr. Lanier emphasizes the importance of proactive education and preventative care for athletes of all levels. By providing expert guidance on training techniques, footwear selection, and injury-prevention strategies, she helps patients not only recover from setbacks but also build sustainable, healthy running habits. Her dual perspective as both a podiatrist and first-time half marathon participant offers unique insight into the physical demands of marathon running and the crucial role of podiatric care in keeping athletes safe, strong, and race-ready.

Balancing Medical Leadership and Personal Wellness

Leading by example, Dr. Lanier demonstrates the importance of physical wellness, injury prevention, and personal resilience. When not operating multiple medical practices or performing podiatric procedures, she spends her time building healthy habits and creating meaningful family memories through fitness activities like marathons.

Training Advice from a Podiatrist

Podiatrists, including Dr. Lanier, encourage athletes to establish structured training routines, include full-conditioning activities such as swimming and cycling, and perform regular stretching exercises targeting the calf muscles, ankles, and feet. Gradual mileage increases and consistent rest days are crucial to reduce the likelihood of overuse injuries and support muscle recovery.

Injury Risks and Race-Day Readiness

Running the long-course race can place intense strain on soft tissues, joints, and skin. Painful foot conditions like heel pain and blisters, if not addressed promptly, can transform a race from an exciting challenge into a physically demanding test. Preventive measures, such as wearing moisture-wicking socks and properly fitted shoes, reduce these risks and improve overall race-day experiences.

Promoting Foot Health and Family Fitness

Participating in the Rock 'n' Roll Half Running Series offers Dr. Lanier and her daughters a great opportunity to promote family fitness, podiatric medicine, and community wellness. Their collective participation encourages people of all ages and athletic backgrounds to engage in healthy activities like walking, jogging, and running. It also reinforces the key connection between foot care, physical activity, and long-term health.

Commitment to Resilience and Healthy Lifestyles

Balancing medical responsibilities with personal wellness requires careful time management, particularly for private practice physicians. Dr. Lanier's ability to lead multiple medical facilities while training for a running event illustrates a strong commitment to physical and professional resilience.

Keys to Safe and Successful Training

Marathon training require participants to prioritize essential elements such as nutrition, hydration, cross training, stretching, and gradual mileage progression. By incorporating these practices, endurance athletes can improve race outcomes, enhance stamina, and minimize the risk of injury.

In addition to physical preparation, selecting appropriate gear is a crucial part of injury prevention. Properly fitted running shoes that offer ample shock absorption, combined with moisture-wicking socks made from materials like merino wool, help reduce the risk of blisters, skin irritation, and foot pain during long-distance runs. Dr. Lanier often advises runners to test their footwear and socks well in advance of race day to ensure a reliable, comfortable fit that supports both performance and foot health.

Rest and recovery are equally necessary to any successful training program. Scheduling rest days allows the body's muscles, tendons, and joints - especially in the lower limbs - to repair and rebuild, reducing the likelihood of overuse injuries such as stress fractures and plantar fasciitis. Incorporating gentle activities like walking, swimming, or cycling on recovery days can help maintain mobility and circulation without adding excessive strain. Together, these practices form the foundation of a balanced, sustainable training routine that prepares runners to safely reach the finish line, whether it's their first half marathon or one of many.

A Milestone in Medicine and Fitness

Long-distance running challenges every part of the body, from calf soft tissues and ankles to skin and toes. Challenging conditions like stress fractures, blisters, and plantar fasciitis are common, but proper preparation can help runners reach the finish line safely and successfully. For Dr. Lanier, the half marathon represents not only a personal milestone but also a professional demonstration of the benefits of podiatric medicine and preventative care.

Inspiring Community Health Through Family Wellness

The Lanier family's participation in this celebrated Nashville event demonstrates that physical fitness can unite generations and promote healthy habits within families. Through this shared experience, Dr. Lanier hopes to inspire community members to prioritize foot health, pursue stamina goals, and adopt active lifestyles regardless of age.

A Broader Mission of Wellness

From patient care to personal milestones, Dr. Lanier continues to emphasize the importance of setting goals, committing to wellness, and understanding the body's needs. Her involvement in the Rock 'n' Roll reflects a broader mission to improve community health awareness and highlight the critical role of podiatric medicine in long-distance running.

By participating alongside her daughters, Dr. Lanier hopes to inspire individuals of all ages and fitness levels to prioritize their physical health, embrace new challenges, and recognize the value of preventive care. As both a healthcare professional and a mother, she understands how family support and shared activities can build lasting wellness habits. Through events like this, she aims to encourage community members to stay active, pay attention to foot and lower limb health, and seek expert care when needed.

Dr. Lanier's dedication extends beyond the clinic and racecourse - it's about creating a culture of proactive wellness and demonstrating that, with proper preparation, education, and support, athletes of any age or background can safely participate in endurance events and achieve their personal fitness goals. Her example serves as a reminder that staying active is not only essential for physical health but also for fostering resilience, confidence, and meaningful connections in every stage of life.

