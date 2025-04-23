SOMA Pride Street Festival And Parade Returns To Downtown Little Rock On June 7, 2025

SoMa Pride Logo

Central Arkansas Pride Logo

SOMA PRIDE IS BACK AND BOLDER THAN EVER

- Joseph JohnsonLITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2nd Annual SOMA Pride Street Festival and Parade will return to the South Main (SoMa) District in Downtown Little Rock on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM. The parade will begin at Noon.In 2024, more than 14,000 individuals gathered in SoMa in a collective demonstration of love, unity, and community pride. This year's event will continue that tradition with expanded programming that reflects the growing engagement and diversity of Central Arkansas's LGBTQIA+ community.“SOMA Pride is a reflection of what's possible when a neighborhood embraces the values of inclusion and equity,” said Joe Johnson, Communications Director at Central Arkansas Pride.“The South Main District is more than a venue-it's a partner in building a visible and welcoming space where LGBTQIA+ Arkansans can gather, connect, and be affirmed. We invite the broader community to join us in recognizing the strength and spirit that comes from standing together.”SOMA is honored to welcome the legendary Miss Major as our 2025 Grand Marshal. A fearless Trans activist for over 50 years and founder of the House of gg and tilifi, a space that provides rest, healing, and restoration for this generation of Trans leaders and allies. Miss Major has been a tireless advocate for Trans women of color, incarcerated individuals, and TGBIA+ rights. Traveling the world on her mission for Trans rights, she is one of the last living patrons who witnessed the Stonewall Riot on that fateful night of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn. Her historically fascinating life and presence at this year's parade honor a legacy of resistance, resilience, and radical joy.The festival will include:A parade along Main StreetParticipation from over 120 local and regional vendorsFood trucks and curated menus from SOMA restaurantsSidewalk service and neighborhood specialsLive performances from drag artists, poets, musicians, and other entertainersA dedicated kids' area featuring family-friendly activitiesSOMA Pride is an opportunity to reflect on the history of LGBTQIA+ activism while celebrating the diverse voices and lived experiences that shape Arkansas's communities today. Rooted in visibility, creativity, and collective pride, this event contributes to ongoing conversations about inclusion and equity in our public spaces.To learn more about parade registration, vendor opportunities, or sponsorships, visit .About the Organizers:Central Arkansas Pride is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and volunteer-based group building a welcoming community for LGBTQIA+ Arkansans for more than 12 years. We come together to celebrate the history and culture of Arkansas's LGBTQIA+ community through Pride events and programming that inspire, strengthen, and unite.SoMa 501 (formerly Southside Main Street Project, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing economic development, public relations, historic integrity, and quality of life for the citizens of the SoMa District in Little Rock. As an accredited Main Street Arkansas program, we work with our local businesses, government partners, and other stakeholders to deliver events, improvement projects, and programming for the benefit of everyone who visits our vibrant stretch of Main Street.SoMa 501 champions a thriving and inclusive South Main Street by supporting local businesses, celebrating its history, and cultivating an exceptional downtown experience for all.Follow us on Facebook and Instagram or visit for the latest updates and event announcements.

Joseph Johnson

Central Arkansas Pride

+1 501-690-4487

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.