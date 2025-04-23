Ocotillo Restaurant In Phoenix Launches Arizona-Inspired Spring Menu

Ocotillo Restaurant - Midtown Phoenix

- chef, Michael Shirilla, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spring has sprung at Ocotillo Restaurant in Phoenix - the palo verde trees have blossomed, creating a beautiful yellow blanket of spring flora on the patio, which sets the stage for a new menu filled with spring fresh flavors. Ocotillo focuses on New American seasonal cuisine with a touch of local Arizona Influence, bringing special attention to fresh and seasonal ingredients. With more than a dozen new dishes to try, here are a few of the highlights:Thick-cut bone-in pork chop, served with green beans, miso-mustard vinaigrette, citrus-honey sambal glazed fingerlings, scallions, herbs, and chiles.Grilled octopus with romesco sauce, crispy fingerlings, artichoke hearts, grilled lemon, and chimichurri.Orecchiette - sausage, greens, garlic, shallots, tomatoes, Calabrian pork jus, basil, oregano, and parmesan.Bucatini with green olives, capers, eggplant, shallots, artichoke, lemon sauce, herbs, basil oil, and crispy garlic.“I'm excited to introduce these delicious new dishes to our guests. We've worked hard to develop innovative flavor combinations for a new twist on familiar comfort foods,“ said chef, Michael Shirilla.Additionally, Ocotillo has launched a new cocktail program with dozens of crafted drinks, an expanded wine list, and more beers including many local breweries.Ocotillo is located at 3243 N 3rd St., Phoenix, AZ 85012. Dinner is served daily starting at 4 PM, and brunch on the weekends from 10 AM - 3 PM. For more information and reservations, visit .About OcotilloOcotillo Restaurant is a casual dining destination located at the corner of Third Street and Flower in Midtown Phoenix. The indoor/outdoor design blends native desert flora with modern architecture. The inviting indoor space has a full-service bar, dining room, and a communal wine events area. Outdoors, you will find several unique spaces, including the Ramada, the Flower Street patio, the Beer Garden, Lucy's lawn, and Sidecar Social Club.

