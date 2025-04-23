Central Texas Dermatology Announces Virtual Skin Wellness Event Featuring The Candela Vbeam Perfecta

Central Texas Dermatology's Virtual Event On Vascular Skin Care

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Central Texas Dermatology invites the community to take part in its two-week Virtual Skin Wellness Event , running from May 1–16, 2025. This special event celebrates the introduction of the Candela VBeam Perfecta, an advanced laser technology that gently and effectively treats redness, rosacea, facial veins, and other vascular skin concerns.Known for its precision and safety, the VBeam Perfecta delivers targeted, non-invasive treatment that helps patients achieve clearer, more even-toned skin with minimal downtime. Whether you're dealing with persistent redness or seeking a solution for rosacea, this laser therapy restores your skin's natural radiance and calm.Treatments will be exclusively performed by Central Texas Dermatology's renowned providers-Dr. Emma Weiss, Dr. Olivia Chen, Dr. Alison Messer, and Lia Stratton, FNP-C-ensuring expert care every step of the way.Exclusive Event Perks:30% Off All VBeam TreatmentsSchedule a consultation during the event and receive 30% off any VBeam procedure performed between May 1–16.Win a $200 Gift CardAll consultations scheduled during Skin Wellness Week will be entered to win a $200 gift card, which can be used toward any service, not just VBeam.Book Your Consultation TodaySecure your spot and experience this breakthrough in skin wellness:Call: (512) 327-2227Book online: centexderm/appointments-ctdVisit: 102 Westlake Dr., Austin, TX 78746Don't miss your opportunity to explore this gentle, effective solution for common skin concerns, guided by one of Central Texas's most trusted dermatology teams.About Central Texas DermatologyCentral Texas Dermatology is a locally owned practice founded by Dr. Emily Prosise, a double board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon. The clinic features a team of board-certified dermatologists and experienced clinicians, many of whom trained at top medical institutions across the country.The practice offers comprehensive medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology, treating conditions of the skin, hair, and nails with the latest technology and personalized care.Its on-site medical spa, SkinCare Austin, is overseen by Dr. Prosise and provides a full range of aesthetic and laser treatments in a welcoming, patient-centered environment. The team is dedicated to delivering exceptional outcomes with compassion, expertise, and integrity.

