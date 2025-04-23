The Virga Law Firm Joins Walk In My Shoes To Raise Awareness For Domestic Violence And Sexual Abuse In Panama City Beach

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Virga Law Firm, P.A., team will be walking in the Panama City leg of the journey on Saturday, April 26, 2025, alongside community members and local partner, the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center. The initial two-mile loop will begin and end at the Gulf Coast CAC, located at 210 E 11th St, Panama City, FL 32401, with a meeting time of 8:30 AM.

This cause holds deep significance for long-time family law attorney Gerard Virga, who emphasizes the importance of community involvement and awareness in the fight against abuse. "At The Virga Law Firm, we believe in standing up for the most vulnerable members of our community. Events like this remind us all of the power of support, education, and solidarity," said Virga.

With over 20 years of experience advocating for Florida families, The Virga Law Firm, P.A., is committed to promoting a safer, more informed community. The firm encourages clients, friends, and community members to join them in supporting this vital cause.

Together, we can make a difference, one step at a time.

For press inquiries, reach out to Marketing Director Mary Virga at [email protected] .

The Virga Law Firm, P.A. , is a Florida-based family law practice dedicated to compassionate advocacy and legal excellence. The firm provides trusted counsel in divorce, custody, and all areas of family law.

