Meaningful SPX Breakdown

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) S&P 500 didn't stop at crucial 5,240 support, and cut through with utmost ease - no longer within a tight range, and this is not the kind of entry to a fresh week buyers want to see. Obviously it had to be played fast on the short side to generate gains for clients, which I did for both swing and intraday ones - the question that swing traders must ask, is whether we're oversold enough, or not yet?

The readings aren't yet quite near the extremes, and USD is still declining while winning plays talked at length both Saturday and yesterday got moving some more. Today's extensive video deals with the prospects of S&P 500 coming back or not, and also gold, silver, oil and BTC while USD is having hard time rising, and it's not just about still no country deal announcements (or at least vibes), or Powell... as he's being prepped for the fall guy role, e.g. for not cutting and insisting tariff consequences would be larger than earlier anticipated and inflationary.

And foreign money flows are leaving the US, with Treasuries and USD alike pressured. And we're nowhere near e.g. any great tax refunds announcements - all the pain is being frontloaded, within months midterms will get into focus, which is the time to get pro-business while now tackling trade deficits with the blunt tariff tools hitting supply chains left and right.

Little wonder that the sectoral view remains risk-off, and consumer is fearful. As per one of the fruitful weekend calls, Bitcoing is going up, so make sure to review the latest videos and premium calls...

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates. Forget not the lively intraday Telegram channels for indices, stocks, gold and oil - here is how you can join any advantageous combination of these .

Go beyond the free Monica's Insider Club serving instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.