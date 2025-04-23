Medicus IT Welcomes Back Nelson Gomes As Executive Vice President Of Corporate Growth And Partnerships

Healthcare IT entrepreneur, growth strategist, and industry veteran rejoins company at a pivotal time of dynamic growth and transformation

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT , a leading U.S. healthcare solutions provider, today announced that former executive Nelson Gomes is rejoining the company in the newly created position of Executive Vice President of Corporate Growth and Partnerships. The healthcare IT entrepreneur and growth strategist brings more than a quarter-century track record of success driving business development, growth, and partner engagement.

Nelson Gomes, EVP of Corporate Growth and Partnerships, Medicus IT

Gomes returns to Medicus IT after serving as the company's Executive Vice President of Business Development from 2019 to 2024. He first joined Medicus IT following its acquisition of Priority One Consulting Group, an award-winning, Rutherford, N.J.-based integrated managed IT services provider to healthcare organizations, which he founded in 1997 and led as President and CEO for 22 years.

"We're thrilled to be in an exciting place to invite and welcome Nelson back to the Medicus IT leadership team," said Chris Jann, CEO of Medicus IT. "Nelson's unique ability to cultivate and sustain trusted relationships across the healthcare and investment communities is exactly what we need to elevate Medicus IT to the next level. His experience, energy, and strategic mindset will be instrumental in helping us accelerate growth while staying true to our mission of transforming healthcare through technology. Our longstanding partnership, grounded in shared cultural values and meaningful connections, reflects a deep commitment and win-win that benefits everyone involved."

As Medicus IT enters the next phase of growth and transformation in its 20-year history, Gomes will leverage his vast network to focus on three strategic priorities: forging industry partnerships−whether through investment collaborations or strategic alliances that are redefining healthcare delivery to better serve its provider clients; expanding the company's healthcare-focused IT expertise and brand with independent specialty practice and community health center leaders engaging with managed service organizations (MSOs) or transitioning to value-based care models; and identifying new growth opportunities, including potential collaborations with healthcare platforms−both investment-backed and independently operated.

Over the past year, Gomes explored the convergence of healthcare technology and investment, gaining fresh insights from healthcare providers, managed service providers (MSPs), and private equity partners. His return marks a renewed chapter in his enduring relationship with Medicus IT, where he previously led national growth initiatives.

"Returning to Medicus IT isn't about going back-it's about moving forward," said Gomes. "I'm deeply humbled to accept this amazing opportunity to take everything I've learned and apply it in a way that drives meaningful impact for our partners, our clients, and ultimately the healthcare organizations we serve."

Gomes will represent Medicus IT as a speaker and strategic ambassador at key industry conferences this year as part of a nationwide roadshow aimed at exploring potential collaborations with influential healthcare leaders and innovators.

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,500 providers, with more than 50,000 users across 2,500 locations. Follow us on X , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Together, we drive healthcare forwardTM.

SOURCE Medicus IT

