'Cowardly Act Against Humanity': Dilip Jaiswal Deplores Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 23 (IANS) Bihar unit BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, calling it a heinous act committed against unarmed and innocent civilians.

“This is not merely an attack on tourists... it is a murder of humanity. The whole country stands united in condemning this cowardice,” said Jaiswal.

He emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, such perpetrators will not go unpunished.

“This is a new India. Narendra Modi government has taught such elements a lesson earlier and will do it again,” he said.

Jaiswal paid tributes to the deceased and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

“I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The incident reflects the desperation of those who cannot digest the positive change happening in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

He also noted that the swift response from the central leadership, saying that Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaching the Kashmir Valley and Prime Minister Narendra Modi cutting short his foreign trip demonstrates the government's commitment and seriousness regarding national security.

Union MSME Minister and HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi echoed similar sentiments.

“The terrorists did not strike a military base, they attacked innocent civilians who went there to see Kashmir valley. This proves their cowardice,” Manjhi stated.

He lauded the government's prompt action.

“PM Modi has shown how seriously the government is taking this matter. The immediate visit by Home Minister Shah underlines our commitment to justice and security,” he said.

Both leaders reiterated that the youth of Kashmir are striving to protect the image of their homeland as the 'heaven of India,' and acts like these will not succeed in derailing peace and development in the region.