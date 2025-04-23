403
EUR/USD Forecast Today 23/04: Profit-Taking Pressure (Video)
- The euro initially rallied during the trading session on Tuesday, but we are extraordinarily overbought at this point and wrestling with a major area of importance, going back multiple years in the form of the large, round, psychologically important 1.15 level. All things being equal, I think this is a situation where we are going to continue to see this area offer a little bit of a ceiling. And it'll be interesting to see whether or not we can continue to the upside. I think at this point the overbought condition is really a major issue for a lot of traders. And with that being said, a little bit of a pullback does make a certain amount of sense.
