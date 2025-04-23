403
Silver Today 23/04: Pauses At Critical Resistance (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Silver has gone back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to dance around the 50 Day EMA. The 50 Day EMA does attract a lot of attention, and therefore I think it makes a certain amount of sense that traders are just simply hanging around this area and trying to sort out where to go next. The $33 level has been significant resistance more than once, and with that being said, I think we have a scenario where traders may continue to push against this level, and if and when we can break above it, that probably ends up being a very bullish sign.
