Hainan Fish On Global Tables: Testament To Successful Hainan Fresh Products Initiative

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HAIKOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 April 2025 – At the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo held in Hainan recently, Wang Kangzheng, a marketing staff member of the Hainan Haiken Marine Industry Group Co., Ltd., has been busy showcasing premium seafood. Golden pompano produced in the deep-sea aquaculture base was a bestseller at the exhibition, and many buyers and visitors stopped to inquire, taste, and order.

Above picture: Hainan is speeding up the development of deep-sea and far-sea aquaculture. Following picture: Golden pompanos are farmed in the deep sea around Hainan.

“These golden pompanos were cultivated in the deep sea of Changjiang, Hainan, featuring no intermuscular bones, delicious meat, abundant unsaturated fatty acids, and multiple trace elements.” Wang Kangzheng said.

As the southernmost tropical island province in China, Hainan boasts a vast sea area, pristine water, and a suitable climate, which are ideal for fishery.

In recent years, Hainan has redoubled efforts in deep-sea and far-sea aquaculture and proposed three priorities: the shore, the deep sea, and recreational fishery. By the end of 2024, the scale of deep-sea and far-sea aquaculture water bodies exceeded 8.5 million cubic meters, and the total output of aquatic products reached 1.814 million tons, more than half of which were supplied to the domestic and international markets.

Left picture: Red flag groupers produced by Wanning Linlan Aquaculture Co., Ltd. (Photo credit: Luo Jiang, Xinhua News Agency)

Right picture: Hainan Xiangtai Fishery's workers on the processing line of golden pompanos. (Photo credit: Guo Cheng, Xinhua News Agency)

“At least 150,000 kilograms of golden pompanos caught in our deep-sea aquaculture base have been exported to Europe, America, and Southeast Asia during this harvest season,” Wu Zhiduo, chairman of Hainan Haiken Marine Industry Group Co., Ltd., expressed his joy at supplying dining tables around the world. In addition, Haiken has recently launched the Sanya Bay Deep-sea and Far-sea Aquaculture Project, focusing on the cultivation of high value-added deep-sea fish species with Hainan characteristics, such as golden pompano and grouper, to drive the construction of modern marine ranches.

See also Travelodge Launches Kyoto Shijo Omiya Hotel with Newly Renovated Design and Buy 1 Get 1 Promo

Tilapia, known as the“fish of the 21st century,” has“grown” into a large industry since it“swam” to Hainan nearly three decades ago in the 20th century. According to the Hainan Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, almost 30% of China's exported tilapia are produced in Hainan, while most of the tilapia in the European and American markets comes from China.

Hainan, where amberjack fries have been exported to Japan for nearly 40 years, plays a key role in global amberjack production. The Wanning Marine Fishery Association revealed that Hainan catches about 15 million natural fries every year, contributing to about 70% of China's total exports. Earlier this month, a Japanese-flagged ship loaded with 170,000 amberjack fries set sail, marking the first batch of fry exports in the province this year.

As stated by the Hainan Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Hainan promotes smart deep-sea aquaculture by adopting advanced data management and precise feeding systems so that professionals make informed decisions based on real-time parameters. Feed provided in the preset time and amount not only avoids waste but also boosts efficiency and quality. Today, Hainan's golden pompano, grouper, tilapia, tuna, and other aquatic products are favored by more and more countries and regions: one reason is the excellent climate, while the other is detail-oriented scientific aquaculture.

In fact, Hainan's aquatic product export has been constantly growing, thanks to the business-friendly policies of the Free Trade Port, the measures taken for the high-quality development of agricultural international trade, and the Hainan Fresh Products initiative. Nothing demonstrates the achievements better than data provided by the Haikou Customers: from January to February this year, Hainan's aquatic products exported to the USA, the Netherlands, Canada, the UK, France, and Israel increased by 39.6%, 33.8%, 109.9%, 75.7%, 75.3%, and 52.2%, respectively.

See also Not Just a Sporting Event, but Also a Technological Test: Insights into the World's First Human-Robot Co-Run Marathon

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?