King Departs For Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday departed on a working visit to Saudi Arabia.
HRH Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah is accompanying His Majesty, according to a Royal Court statement.
HRH Prince Feisal was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members, the statement said.
