U.S. Coast Guard Training Ship 'Eagle' Crosses The Panama Canal On Its Way To A Tour Along Pacific Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter 'Eagle,' a 295-foot, three masted barque used as a training vessel, to arrive at Panama's Atlantic coast to cross the Panama Canal and begin a tour of various locations along the Pacific coast of Central and North America. After crossing the Canal, the training ship will dock at different ports in Costa Rica, Mexico, the United States, and Canada. As part of the tour, the 'Eagle' training ship is scheduled to return to Panama in early September, when public tours and visits will be announced.

The 'Eagle' training ship, considered an ambassador of goodwill for the U.S. government, is the only active commissioned sailing vessel in the United States military, and its last passage through the Panama Canal took place in 2008. It is expected to pass through the Miraflores locks in the afternoon of April 23, where it can be observed from the Panama Canal Authority's Miraflores Visitor Center. During its stay, the training ship will provide marine training opportunities for about 20 officers and petty officers from the Panama Aeronaval Service, including rigging a sailing ship, performing onboard repairs in emergency situations, and facilitating cultural exchanges.

