U.S. Coast Guard Training Ship 'Eagle' Crosses The Panama Canal On Its Way To A Tour Along Pacific Coast -
The 'Eagle' training ship, considered an ambassador of goodwill for the U.S. government, is the only active commissioned sailing vessel in the United States military, and its last passage through the Panama Canal took place in 2008. It is expected to pass through the Miraflores locks in the afternoon of April 23, where it can be observed from the Panama Canal Authority's Miraflores Visitor Center. During its stay, the training ship will provide marine training opportunities for about 20 officers and petty officers from the Panama Aeronaval Service, including rigging a sailing ship, performing onboard repairs in emergency situations, and facilitating cultural exchanges.
View the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter 'Eagle' Fact Sheet:
