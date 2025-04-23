Inventhelp Inventors Develop Secure Cleat Accessory (OCM-1690)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a cleat accessory to prevent unauthorized boaters from tying off their boats to docks," said one of two inventors, from Mission Viejo, Calif., "so we invented the KLEET BLOCKER. Our tamperproof design can only be unlocked and removed by the rightful owner."

The invention provides an effective way to restrict dock access to unauthorized boaters. In doing so, it ensures the cleat is completely covered and locked. As a result, it ensures the space remains available for the owner, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable and tamperproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for marinas and private dock owners.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCM-1690, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED