JC Clark Ltd. Announces Change Of Portfolio Manager For JC Clark High Income Opportunities Fund


2025-04-23 02:16:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JC Clark Ltd. (the“ Manager ”), the manager of JC Clark High Income Opportunities Fund (the“ Fund ”), announced today that it has appointed Neil Stratton as the portfolio manager in respect of the Fund's investment portfolio. Neil replaces Colin Stewart, who will remain in his roles as Chief Executive Officer, Director, Portfolio Manager and Ultimate Designated Person of the Manager.

Colin Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager commented:“We are excited to have Neil join JC Clark Ltd. as Portfolio Manager of JC Clark High Income Opportunities Fund. Neil spent 28 years as a Wealth Advisor at ScotiaMcleod and is an experienced and extremely skilled investor.”

There is no change to the investment objectives of the Fund and no action is required by advisors or unitholders as a result of today's announcement.

JC Clark Ltd. is a Toronto-based independent investment management firm that has provided high-net-worth clients with alternative investment strategies for 25 years.

Colin Stewart
Chief Executive Officer, JC Clark Ltd.
