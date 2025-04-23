INKS AND BINDINGS EXPLORES LEADERSHIP AND FAITH THROUGH FIVE STORIES AT THE LA TIMES FESTIVAL OF BOOKS 2025

Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ

Constant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ

Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ

Embodied Liturgy: Virtual Reality and Liturgical Theology in Conversation

The Nehemiah 52 Day Challenge: Rebuilding Your Wall of Health

From innovative leadership to faith-driven healing, these powerful books equip readers to build a purposeful, faith-filled life.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the literary world converges at the University of Southern California for the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books , Inks and Bindings invites readers to explore a diverse collection of transformative works at booth 930, located in the Black Zone. Taking place on April 26–27, 2025, this year's festival promises to be a celebration of thought-provoking literature that challenges societal norms and encourages deeper personal reflection.Inks and Bindings will showcase five remarkable works that bridge the realms of leadership, faith, personal wellness, and spiritual awakening. Each offers readers a fresh perspective, urging them to rethink leadership, faith, and the art of living a purposeful life.In a time when society is searching for deeper guidance and meaningful leadership, author Tracy Emerick, Ph.D., presents a series of thought-provoking books that explore the intersection of cultural icons and spiritual wisdom. Through“Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ,”“Constant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ,” and“Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ,” Emerick challenges readers to reflect on how enduring values like innovation, courage, and compassion can reshape both personal and collective lives.In“Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ,” Emerick explores the lives of Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ as visionaries who redefined the way people think, live, and connect with the world. He offers a fresh and insightful comparison that goes beyond traditional narratives, positioning both figures as revolutionary thinkers who inspired transformation through bold ideas and purposeful leadership.“Constant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ” follows with a powerful examination of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ, highlighting how both men stood firmly against injustice and fear. Emerick draws meaningful parallels between their lives to illuminate how moral courage-when rooted in conviction and compassion-can drive change and influence generations.With“Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ,” Emerick offers a heartfelt reflection on the quiet strength of kindness and community through the examples of Mister Rogers and Jesus Christ. This book emphasizes the importance of being a good neighbor, showing how simple acts of care and connection can have profound ripple effects in both personal relationships and professional environments.Tracy Emerick, Ph.D., brings decades of experience as a business executive, educator, and public servant to his writing. With a background in philosophy, marketing, and business administration, he merges intellectual depth with practical insight. Through these inspiring works, Emerick encourages readers to reimagine leadership, service, and humanity through the lens of faith and purpose.As digital worship becomes more widespread, especially in the wake of global shifts in church attendance and community engagement, faith leaders are grappling with a crucial question: can sacred rituals maintain their power in virtual spaces? In“Embodied Liturgy: Virtual Reality and Liturgical Theology in Conversation,” C. Andrew Doyle steps boldly into this debate, offering a scholarly yet deeply pastoral examination of how the Eucharist-a cornerstone of Christian worship-must be rooted in shared, physical presence.C. Andrew Doyle, the ninth Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas, contends that while the church should embrace digital tools for connection and outreach, it must exercise caution when bringing sacramental rites like the Eucharist into the virtual sphere. Drawing from theology, liturgical tradition, and the evolving world of virtual reality, he argues that the Eucharist is not merely a symbolic ritual but a transformative, embodied act of unity. His work invites theologians, liturgists, and modern worshipers to reconsider how sacred space is created-and what may be lost when it's confined to a screen.Inspired by the biblical story of Nehemiah's mission to rebuild Jerusalem's walls, Maureen Greer's“The Nehemiah 52 Day Challenge: Rebuilding Your Wall of Health” challenges readers to undertake their own personal restoration. With 52 scripture-based action steps, the book serves as a guide for individuals seeking to strengthen not just their physical health, but also their emotional and spiritual fortitude. It presents a unique intersection of faith and wellness, encouraging readers to recognize and repair the weakened "walls" in their lives caused by stress, trauma, disconnection, or unhealthy habits.Maureen Greer, a nurse, educator, and mother of six, blends her professional expertise with heartfelt conviction. Her journey into health advocacy deepened when her youngest child was born with Down syndrome-an experience that led her to explore functional nutrition and the intricate ties between the brain, body, and beliefs. Through her book, she empowers readers to address their well-being with intention, turning to scripture not only for comfort, but also for actionable guidance in rebuilding a life of purpose, peace, and vitality.As the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books unfolds, these five works offer a diverse collection of thought-provoking perspectives on leadership, faith, personal wellness, and spiritual awakening.To explore the full selection of works featured at the festival, visit inksandbindings/latfobbooks2025. For additional author features, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and festival highlights, check out our latest magazine issue at inksandbindings/latfob-magazine.About Inks & Bindings :Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

JORELOU GABATO

Inks & Bindings

+1 714-352-4422

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.